Queen's University, UCC, UL, and Maynooth claim Sigerson Cup victories

Queens University Belfast 1-14

University of Galway 0-11

A YEAR AFTER being beaten out the gate of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup by University of Galway, nobody gave Queens University much of a chance in this rematch.

They lost that Round 2B game last year by 23 points, and scored just 0-4, but the turnaround in 12 months was stark as Queens pulled off perhaps the biggest result of the competition so far.

Feargal Logan’s side didn’t exactly run amok in Abbottstown but they closed out the game superbly, coming from one behind with 20 or so minutes left to secure a clash with UCC next week.

The Tyrone connection was strong as Logan, Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning manager of 2021, looked to fellow Red Hands Ronan Cassidy, Conor O’Neill and Noah Grimes for inspiration.

Cassidy, an All-Ireland U-20 winner two years ago, and part of the Tyrone senior team last weekend against Armagh, filled his boots with six points, four from play.

O’Neill wore number six and got forward early on for an important point while Grimes, the star of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 final win, was again influential in attack.

There was an important cameo too from Derry’s Anton Tohill who, in his fifth year of studies at Queens, fired in the 52nd minute goal that effectively sealed the win and he finished with 1-1.

Anton Tohill celebrates scoring a goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

University of Galway will kick themselves for letting things go so pear shaped after a decent first three quarters or so. They led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time and were still one up in the 41st minute before Queens reeled off a game-clinching 1-5 without response.

ATU Galway didn’t fare much better on the night as UCD, beaten finalists last year, overcame them 3-12 to 0-10 to set up a Round 2A clash with Maynooth University next week.

UCC took care of their Round 1 business with a 3-18 to 0-15 win over ATU Sligo, building on a 2-7 to 0-4 half-time lead.

UL finished strongly to see off hosts MTU Cork by 0-17 to 1-9 and they will face holders DCU in Round 2A.

Earlier today, a fourth minute goal by Meath midfielder Conor Gray propelled Maynooth to a gutsy 1-22 to 1-20 win over St Mary’s in Belfast.

Gray and Dunshaughlin clubmate Conor Duke, an All-Star nominee in 2025, fired 1-7 between them to help Maynooth lead by 1-11 to 1-7 at half-time.

Queen's University Belfast manager Feargal Logan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Queens University Belfast scorers: Ronan Cassidy 0-6 (2f), Anton Tohill 1-1 (1 45), Luke Diamond 0-2, Noah Grimes 0-2, Conor O’Neill 0-1, Dan Higgins 0-1, Luke McManus 0-1 (0-1f).

University of Galway scorers: Cillian O Curraoin 0-5 (3f), Matthew Thompson 0-2 (tp), Mark McInerney 0-2 (tpf), Michael Moughan 0-1, Tom O’Flaherty 0-1.

QUEENS UNIVERSITY BELFAST

1. Aaron Lee (Dublin)

4. Joey Clarke (Tyrone)

2. Ruairi Forbes (Derry)

3. Joseph Finnegan (Antrim)

5. Donal Scullion (Down)

6. Conor O’Neill (Tyrone)

7. Cathal Hynds (Antrim)

8. Dan Higgins (Derry)

9. Anton Tohill (Derry)

10. Conall Higgins (Derry)

14. Michael Burnett (Armagh)

12. Luke Diamond (Derry)

13. Noah Grimes (Tyrone)

15. Ryan McQuillan (Antrim)

11. Ronan Cassidy (Tyrone)

SUBS

17. Luke McManus (Monaghan) for McQuillan (48)

18. Matthew Ennis (Meath) for Hynds (56)

23. Joe Corrigan (Louth) for Diamond (60)

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY (Galway unless stated)

1. Cillian Walsh

2. Conor Corcoran

3. Colm Moriarty (Kerry)

4. Jack Folan

5. John MacMonagle (Mayo)

6. Brian Cogger

7. Luc O’Connor

18. Conor Sheridan (Sligo)

9. Sean Hansberry

10. Darragh Lowry (Westmeath)

11. Tom O’Flaherty (Mayo)

12. Shane McGrath

13. Eoin Colleran (Roscommon)

14. Mark McInerney (Clare)

15. Cillian O Curraoin

SUBS

19. Michael Moughan for O’Connor (21)

22. Matthew Thompson for Lowry (24)

8. Canice Mulligan (Sligo) for MacMonagle (37)

24. Rory Hester (Roscommon) for O’Flaherty (56)

25. Darragh Hurley (Mayo) for Hansberry (56)

Referee: Ian Howley (Dublin).