Queens-UL Sigerson Cup semi-final postponed due to orange weather warning

TONIGHT’S SIGERSON CUP semi-final between Queens University Belfast and University of Limerick has been postponed due to the Status Orange rainfall warning in Dublin.

The third-level colleges football fixture was due to take place at DCU St Clare’s, with throw-in scheduled for 6pm.

Details of the refixture will follow in due course.

🚨 POSTPONED 🚨



Tonight’s scheduled @HigherEdGAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final vs @QueensGAA has been postponed as a result of the Orange weather warning in Dublin.



Details of the re-fixture will follow in due course.#ULGAA #BelongToThePack 🐺 pic.twitter.com/tISsboBU3S — UL GAA Club (@ul_gaa) February 5, 2026

Dublin is one of four counties under Status Orange rain warnings this afternoon, with Status Yellow warnings in place for 10 other counties.

The other Sigerson Cup semi-final between University College Cork and University of Galway goes ahead at the Mardyke at 8pm.

It will be live streamed on the Sport TG4 Youtube Channel, with the panels named as follows:

The UCC and UoG Sigerson Cup panels and numbers for tonight’s semi final in the Mardyke @ 8pm throw in@UCCSport @MunsterGAA @SportTG4 @FiFinnymac pic.twitter.com/gXliu12ELj — UCC GAA (@ucc_gaa) February 5, 2026

The 2026 Sigerson Cup final is scheduled for Croke Park next Wednesday, 11 February.

New champions will be crowned, with holders DCU and last year’s finalists UCD both knocked out.