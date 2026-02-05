The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Queens-UL Sigerson Cup semi-final postponed due to orange weather warning
TONIGHT’S SIGERSON CUP semi-final between Queens University Belfast and University of Limerick has been postponed due to the Status Orange rainfall warning in Dublin.
The third-level colleges football fixture was due to take place at DCU St Clare’s, with throw-in scheduled for 6pm.
Details of the refixture will follow in due course.
Dublin is one of four counties under Status Orange rain warnings this afternoon, with Status Yellow warnings in place for 10 other counties.
The other Sigerson Cup semi-final between University College Cork and University of Galway goes ahead at the Mardyke at 8pm.
It will be live streamed on the Sport TG4 Youtube Channel, with the panels named as follows:
The 2026 Sigerson Cup final is scheduled for Croke Park next Wednesday, 11 February.
New champions will be crowned, with holders DCU and last year’s finalists UCD both knocked out.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA