2022 finalists UL to face DCU as Sigerson Cup semi-final draw made

Sigerson Cup semi-final draw

UL v DCU

UCC v TU Dublin

Tonight’s results

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

TU Dublin 0-16 UCD 0-15

St Mary’s University 1-10 UCC 1-10 (UCC win 3-2 on penalties)

Fitzgibbon Cup group games

SETU Waterford 1-19 MTU Cork 0-20

DCU 3-14 SETU Carlow 1-19

********************

Advertisement

UL WILL FACE DCU and UCC are set to meet TU Dublin in the 2023 Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

The last four draw was made tonight after UCC and TU Dublin came through their respective quarter-final clashes.

GAA Higher Eduction confirmed that the games will be played as a double-header in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, on Wednesday, 8 February.

We are delighted to confirm a double header for our @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup Semi-Finals on Wednesday 8th February in Netwatch Cullen Park. Many thanks to @Carlow_GAA for hosting.@ul_gaa v @DCUDocEirGAA at 6.15pm@TUDublinCCGAA v @ucc_gaa at 8pm



Ticket details to follow pic.twitter.com/TxrlMHZyrD — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 1, 2023

This evening, TU Dublin sent UCD crashing out after an extra-time win, while it took a penalty shootout to separate UCC and St Mary’s University in Abbotstown.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

2022 finalists UL ended University of Galway’s reign as champions last night, as DCU enjoyed a comprehensive win over MTU Cork.

Elsewhere tonight, SETU Waterford and DCU won their Fitzgibbon Cup fixtures.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.