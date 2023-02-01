Advertisement
Wednesday 1 February 2023
Bryan Keane/INPHO TU Dublin knocked UCD out tonight.
# College Football
2022 finalists UL to face DCU as Sigerson Cup semi-final draw made
UCC and TU Dublin will also go head-to-head, with a double-header in store in Carlow next week.
1 hour ago

Sigerson Cup semi-final draw

  • UL v DCU 
  • UCC v TU Dublin

Tonight’s results

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

  • TU Dublin 0-16 UCD 0-15
  • St Mary’s University 1-10 UCC 1-10 (UCC win 3-2 on penalties)

Fitzgibbon Cup group games

  • SETU Waterford 1-19 MTU Cork 0-20
  • DCU 3-14 SETU Carlow 1-19

********************

UL WILL FACE DCU and UCC are set to meet TU Dublin in the 2023 Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

The last four draw was made tonight after UCC and TU Dublin came through their respective quarter-final clashes.

GAA Higher Eduction confirmed that the games will be played as a double-header in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, on Wednesday, 8 February.

This evening, TU Dublin sent UCD crashing out after an extra-time win, while it took a penalty shootout to separate UCC and St Mary’s University in Abbotstown.

2022 finalists UL ended University of Galway’s reign as champions last night, as DCU enjoyed a comprehensive win over MTU Cork.

Elsewhere tonight, SETU Waterford and DCU won their Fitzgibbon Cup fixtures. 

