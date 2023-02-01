Shootout success for UCC as Morgan's Cork and Kerry-heavy side shake off St Mary's

St Mary’s University 1-10

UCC 1-10

(UCC win 3-2 on penalties)

Dan Bannon reports from Abbottstown

FOR THE SECOND week running, UCC goalkeeper Dylan Foley was the shootout king for his side in the Sigerson Cup. Same drama, different end, Foley’s three saved penalties teed-up Mark Cronin to fire home the winner and finally shake off a dogged St Mary’s side.

Interestingly, Cronin was a late sub in extra time after being substituted in normal time.

A shrewd move by the wily Billy Morgan perhaps.

In another parallel to last week, UCC will wonder why they make things so hard for themselves. They were in control for the majority and looked to have learnt the harsh lessons against Queens, only for Matt Óg McGleenan to pop up at the death and squeeze home a terrific equalising goal.

To make matters worse for the winners, St Mary’s only took the lead for the first time five minutes into extra time thanks to a Dara O’Callaghan free. The Belfast University deserve huge credit for staying in the game and showing supreme resilience to nearly snatch it.

Goalkeeper Charlie Smyth looked to have won it for Gavin McGilly’s men when he stroked over a contentiously-awarded ’45. UCC dug deep and after a couple of goalmouth scrambles and hop balls, Cathail O’Mahony brought the game to penalties with a free.

O’Mahony came in from the start having impressed the week previous, the Cork attacker rewarded that validation with a seventh-minute goal that looked to be difference between the sides on the night.

‘The Ranch’ stayed in touch throughout thanks to the lively Conor McConville and Cormac Murphy but could not get any closer than two points. At this stage UCC looked to be able to control things and keep the scoreboard ticking through the excellent Ruairí Murphy.

Late in normal time, referee Barry Tiernan and his officials deserve huge credit for taking their time and making a correct call on a point that was given to St. Mary’s.

Evan Treacy / INPHO St Mary's Jude Campbell with Dylan Geaney of UCC. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The consultation was successful but UCC’s late lapse was to come. Mary’s full back Darragh Trainor came up the field to point and McGleenan then found the net to nearly stun the 2019 champions out of the competition.

Louis Hughes and O’Mahony traded superb scores that defied their weary legs. Twice St Mary’s looked to have done enough, but Foley would step up to the mark yet again to see his side reach the semis.

Scorers for UCC: Cathail O’Mahony 1-3 (2f), Ruairí Murphy 0-2, Shane Merritt (f), Dylan Geaney (f) Fionn Herlihy, Killian Flavey and Bill Curtin 0-1 each

Scorers for St. Mary’s: Matt Óg McGleenan 1-0, Cormac Murphy 0-2 (1f), Conor McConville (f) Charlie Smyth 0-2 (1f, 145’), Louis Hughes, Dara O’Callaghan (f), Darragh Trainor and Jude Campbell 0-1 each.

UCC

Dylan Foley (Éire Óg, Cork)

Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers, Cork), Daniel O’Mahony ( Knocknagree, Cork), Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty, Cork), Ruairí Murphy (Listry, Kerry), Bill Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork)

Shane Merritt (Mallow, Cork), Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork)

Jack Murphy ( Éire Óg, Cork), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, Cork), Killian Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry)

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork), Dylan Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown, Cork)

Subs

Michael O’Gara (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for Flavey (45)

Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary) for Cronin (57)

Liam Wall (Kilmurry, Cork) for Shanley (65)

Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) for O’Gara (ht et),

Cronin for J Murphy (80)

St. Mary’s

Charlie Smyth (Mayobridge, Down)

Michael McCallan (Carrickmore, Tyrone), Darragh Trainor (Tyholland, Monaghan), Killian Burke (Creggan Kickhams, Antrim)

Jude Campbell (Pomeroy Plunkett’s, Tyrone), McDarragh Hynes (Kilcoo, Down), Conan Milne (Bellaghy Wolfe Tones, Derry)

Michael McCarville (Scotstown, Monaghan), Cormac Smyth (Mullaghbawn, Armagh)

Danny Magee (Clann Eireann Armagh), Matt Óg McGleenan (Eglish, Tyrone), Cormac McGettigan (O’Donovan Rossa, Antrim)

Conor McConville (Clann Eireann, Armagh), Cormac Murphy (O’Donovan Rossa Magherfelt, Derry), Shane Donnelly (Creggan Kickhams, Antrim)

Subs

Niall Burns (St.Galls, Antrim) for Donnelly (ht)

Dara O’Callaghan (Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh) for Cormac Smyth (41)

Sean Quigley (Clonmore, Armagh) for Campbell (45)

Ronan McGrath (Burren, Down) for D Magee (54)

Louis Hughes (Granemore, Armagh) for McConville (62)

McConville for Burns (73)

Magee for McGrath (75)

Smyth for McGleenan (77)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).

