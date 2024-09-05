Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Simi Singh is dealing with a “life-threatening” condition. Andrew Couldridge/PA
Cricket

Former Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh dealing with ‘life-threatening’ condition

Indian-born Simi Singh played 88 times for Ireland in white-ball cricket.
3.26pm, 5 Sep 2024
401
0

FORMER IRELAND ALL-ROUNDER Simi Singh is dealing with a “life-threatening” condition.

Singh represented Ireland for five years, playing 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is but last featured back in 2022.

Cricket Ireland published a statement on Thursday which sent well wishes to Singh, who according to Times of India publication, is awaiting a liver transplant.

“We have received shocking news that our friend Simi Singh is currently dealing with life-threatening health circumstances,” Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said.

“On behalf of Cricket Ireland and indeed the wider Irish cricket community, I would like to extend our best wishes and prayers to Simi as he takes on this new fight.

“After moving to Ireland, Simi has become a central figure within Irish cricket – whether at international, provincial or club level – he has shown a desire and drive to succeed.

“We now hope that this same drive will see him come through the current circumstances.

“Stay strong, Simi, we’re all behind you.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie