This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish U21 winger Power returns to Norwich following early end to loan spell in Scotland

The attacker made just four appearances for Ross County.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:18 AM
16 minutes ago 313 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4956006
Simon Power playing for the Irish U21s at last year's Toulon tournament.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Simon Power playing for the Irish U21s at last year's Toulon tournament.
Simon Power playing for the Irish U21s at last year's Toulon tournament.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

IRISH U21 WINGER Simon Power has returned to Norwich City following the early end to his loan spell with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. 

The 21-year-old had signed up to a season-long deal with the Scottish side, but has now returned to his parent club having made just four appearances this season. It was the second loan move of Power’s Norwich career, having spent the latter half of last season at Dutch side FC Dordrecht. 

Having joined Norwich from UCD in 2018, Power has yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries. The Greystones native is contracted to the English Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

He joins Rocky Bushiri (Blackpool) and Louis Thompson (Shrewsbury Town) in returning to Norwich from underwhelming loan spells. 

“It’s quite normal that loans are successful when there is a lot of game time. But when they don’t have a lot of game time it is definitely the right decision to bring them back and search for some other solutions”, Norwich manager Daniel Farke told reporters last week. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie