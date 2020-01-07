Irish U21 winger Power returns to Norwich following early end to loan spell in Scotland

IRISH U21 WINGER Simon Power has returned to Norwich City following the early end to his loan spell with Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old had signed up to a season-long deal with the Scottish side, but has now returned to his parent club having made just four appearances this season. It was the second loan move of Power’s Norwich career, having spent the latter half of last season at Dutch side FC Dordrecht.

Having joined Norwich from UCD in 2018, Power has yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries. The Greystones native is contracted to the English Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

He joins Rocky Bushiri (Blackpool) and Louis Thompson (Shrewsbury Town) in returning to Norwich from underwhelming loan spells.

“It’s quite normal that loans are successful when there is a lot of game time. But when they don’t have a lot of game time it is definitely the right decision to bring them back and search for some other solutions”, Norwich manager Daniel Farke told reporters last week.