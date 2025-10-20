'Two years ago, I would have been a nervous wreck going out to the pitch'

SIMON POWER was the matchwinner as St Patrick’s Athletic edged Shamrock Rovers 1-0 on Friday night.

The former Norwich youngster previously had 18 months with the Tallaght outfit but made only 12 appearances during an injury-hit spell.

Power revitalised his career following a move to Sligo Rovers last year and has impressed again this term, making 25 appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 27-year-old came back to haunt his former club amid a disappointing night for the Hoops, whose wait to be confirmed as champions goes on.

Conversely, the stunning strike by the Greystones native could prove pivotal in the Saints’ hunt to secure European football.

“It’s only my second league goal [this season],” he says. “Galway away was the first one. Actually, that’s surprisingly enough.

“I can’t remember the last time I hit a ball like that. It reminds me of when I scored back when I was at UCD, quite a similar goal, I was cutting inside, hitting the top corner. That was about 10 years ago. It’s been a long drought now, scoring a goal like that. I’m pleased with it.”

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to face Bohemians for a crucial game at Dalymount Park tonight.

As it stands, they are one point off their fourth-place Dublin rivals with three games to play.

A top-four finish will be enough to secure European football for the Saints, provided strong favourites Shamrock Rovers defeat Cork City in the FAI Cup final.

Power knows the importance of finishing the season strongly, particularly after a “devastating” 3-0 semi-final loss to the Leesiders ended their hopes of glory in the cup.

So what the ex-Ireland underage player describes as his “most consistent” season has come at a good time.

“It’s well documented in my career; I’ve definitely had injury spells, but this year has been completely flipped on its own head. I have to give credit to the medical staff here at Pat’s and everyone involved. They managed to suss it out, what my problems were, and I go out there with no fear at all now.

“Whereas if you asked me two years ago, I would have been a nervous wreck going out to the pitch because I was thinking I was going to pull something. It was a tough journey, in fairness, but I’m absolutely delighted to be at Pats now. I knew it was the right choice to come here.”

On his previous injury woes, Power adds: “Specifically, Sam Rice [helped me]. He’s head of the medical department here. He’s been unbelievable. I trust him so much. Coming in at the start, I still had a bit of trust problems with myself on the pitch. But that was fixed fairly early on, in fairness.

“Once I got a run of games and did a bit of work outside of the football side of things, more the psychological side of things, just trying to stop listening to that little voice in your head saying, you’re going to pull up, you’re going to pull up. It’s been years since I’ve been on this journey. I’ve just learned how to negate that. It’s going well at the moment, so hopefully that can continue.”

The winger explains that a combination of factors contributed to this resurgence.

“I still have to live as a professional. I have to eat right, get enough sleep, and do all these non-negotiables. I suppose we found little things in and around my hips and stuff, but that was quickly fixed. I had that figured out in the first few weeks, nearly. I’ve been flying ever since. I’m feeling really good now.”