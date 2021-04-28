Ireland to welcome champions Wales to Dublin in 2022 Six Nations opener

IRISH RUGBY SUPPORTERS will hope to be present at the Aviva Stadium as Andy Farrell’s men kick off their Six Nations championship against Wales next year.

Organisers have today released the fixture list for the 2022 tournament with the defending champions set to visit Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.

Ireland will follow that up a week later with a trip to Paris, before welcoming Italy to Lansdowne Road on 27 February.

It’s England at Twickenham next up, before rounding out the championship at home to Scotland.

“The 2021 Championship was one of the most competitive in history with 8 of the 15 matches won by 7 points or less,” Six Nations CEO, Ben Morel said.

“The drama of Super Saturday with France’s last minute win against Wales, meant that the winner of the Championship was only revealed after the final match was played.

“It was an amazing effort from many people to make the Championship happen, not least the players and staff from the unions, the broadcasters, media and our partners.

“That effort paid off in the shape of record TV audiences and the most engaged Championship we’ve ever seen, it was truly a special achievement. This Guinness Six Nations entertained many of our long-standing fans and I believe we won plenty of new ones as well.

“We look forward to next year’s Championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia and bring that unrivalled Guinness Six Nations atmosphere into sitting rooms, pubs and rugby clubs all over the world.”

Kick off times have yet to be finalised though Wales v France in Round 4 will be a Friday night game.