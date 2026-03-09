Six Nations permutations: How Ireland could still sneak the title on Super Saturday

A REMARKABLE WEEKEND of Six Nations rugby leaves France, Scotland and Ireland all in the mix to be crowned champions this Saturday.

France and Scotland lead the way heading into Super Saturday, with both teams on 16 points. Les Bleus still hold a significant advantage on points difference, with a very healthy +79 to Scotland’s +21.

Ireland sit third on 14 match points, and then the gap opens to Italy (nine points), England (six) and Wales (one).

France in the driving seat

With France hosting England in Saturday’s late game, their destiny is still very much in their own hands.

Ireland face Scotland in Dublin at 2.10pm, so by the time kick-off in Paris comes around, the French will know exactly what they need to do against England to win back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Whatever happens elsewhere, a bonus-win for Fabien Galthié’s men would ensure the trophy remains in France for another year.

Ireland’s outside chance

Before the attention turns to Paris, Ireland will aim to put themselves in the best position possible to keep their own title ambitions alive. A win in Dublin would nudge them ahead of Scotland, and then they would be waiting on a favour from England.

If Ireland can beat Scotland with a bonus point, they would move to 19 points. In that scenario, France would need to take three match points by earning at least a draw with England while also picking up a try-scoring bonus point.

If Ireland beat Scotland without a bonus point, then they would need England to beat France at the Stade de France, while also requiring the French to fail to get two bonus points – a big ask, but this Six Nations has been full of unexpected twists and turns.

Scottish dreams of glory

It’s worth reminding that the Six Nations title isn’t the only trophy up for grabs on the final day of action.

An Ireland win over Scotland would see Farrell’s team land the Triple Crown. Scotland, of course, also have the Triple Crown in their sights. While Ireland won the Triple Crown last year, the Scots haven’t claimed that trophy since 1990.

And Scotland’s stunning win over France puts them right in the title mix. A bonus-point win over Ireland in Dublin would heap the pressure on France – who would then need a bonus-point victory of their own against England.

