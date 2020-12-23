BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wayne Barnes named referee for Ireland's Six Nations 2021 opener

Mathieu Raynal will take charge of two Ireland games, including the final round clash with England.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 3:26 PM
15 minutes ago 287 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5309969
Wayne Barnes and Mathieu Raynal on the officiating crew when Ireland beat New Zealand in 2018.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

VETERAN REFEREE WAYNE Barnes has been installed as the match official for Ireland’s Six Nations 2021 opener away to Wales on 7 February.

The match will be Barnes’ 94th Test as a referee, with his 95th to come three weeks later when he takes the whistle for France v Scotland in Paris.

World Rugby unveiled their official appointments for the Six Nations this afternoon. The IRFU’s only match referee in the tournament will be Andrew Brace for the round four meeting between Italy and Wales, when he will have Frank Murphy as his TMO.

Joy Neville is named TMO for England’s first two matches against Scotland and Italy, while Brace and Murphy will run the line as assistant referees to Pascal Gauzere during Wales v England in round three.

England’s Luke Pearce will officiate Ireland’s return to the Aviva Stadium for the Valentine’s Day clash with France.

Romain Poite will be in charge when Ireland face World Cup pool rivals Scotland in round 4, his compatriot Mathieu Raynal will hold the whistle for Ireland’s matches in round three and five – away to Italy and at home to England.

View the full list of appointments here>>>

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

