Sky retain broadcast rights, schedule unchanged for 2021 Lions tour to South Africa

THE ORGANISERS OF next year’s Lions tour to South Africa have underlined their plans to press ahead with an unchanged schedule as Sky were awarded the broadcast rights for their seventh straight tour.

While sport the world over is coming to terms with finding solutions to work around Covid-19 and little certainty around travel, World Champions South Africa are determined to host the Lions as originally planned.

“We’re delighted to confirm the Tour dates remain the same,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement.

“We continue progressing our plans to provide travelling supporters with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The statement adds that a booking window for anyone who pre-registered for priority access will open from 29 July to 1 September. General sale and ticket ballots will then be open from 2 September.

2021 Lions tour fixtures (Tests matches in bold):

3 July: v Stormers, Cape Town

7 July: v SA Invitational, Port Elizabeth

10 July: v Sharks, Durban

14 July: v South Africa A, Nelspruit

17 July: v Bulls, Pretoria

24 July: v Springboks, Johannesburg (Soccer City)

31 July: v Springboks, Cape Town

7 August: v Springboks, Johannesburg (Ellis Park)