Wednesday 12 August, 2020
NFL and Sky extend deal for another five years

Viewers in Ireland will have access to a freshly-branded dedicated channel on Sky.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 3:10 PM
Tom Brady in training with Tampa this month.
Image: Cliff Welch
Tom Brady in training with Tampa this month.
Tom Brady in training with Tampa this month.
Image: Cliff Welch

SKY SPORTS WILL continue to broadcast NFL fixtures in Ireland and the UK for at least another five years.

The broadcaster, a division of Comcast which has long-standing agreements with the NFL in the US, announced the extension of the deal today and celebrated a 25-year partnership with the mainstay of American sport.

The new NFL season will begin on 10 September despite the Covid-19 crisis and Sky will rebrand channel 407 in its honour from 3 September. Sky Sports NFL will broadcast every Thursday and Monday Night Football fixture and viewers can find the RedZone option there during the busy Sunday night schedule.

“Sky Sports has been a fantastic broadcast partner for a quarter of a century,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in today’s statement.

“This new five-year agreement and the launch of a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel will undoubtedly continue our rapid growth in the UK and Ireland. We are excited that our expanded partnership with Sky will provide even more NFL content to our millions of UK and Irish fans.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

