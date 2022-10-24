Sky Sports announce end of TV broadcast partnership with the GAA

SKY SPORTS’ BROADCASTING deal with the GAA has come to an immediate end.

Following negotiations as part of the GAA’s new media rights agreement, Sky and the GAA announced a mutual agreement to end their broadcast partnership.

It is understood Sky Sports were keen to broadcast 32 games in 2023 including Allianz National Leagues fixtures but an agreement was unattainable. The GAA are hoping to finalise the media rights package in the coming days. The next agreement will run from next year to 2027.

Sky Sports confirmed the news in a statement today.

“Despite our participation in the broadcast rights bidding process, lengthy negotiations and a strong willingness on both sides to continue our partnership, Sky and the GAA have been unable to reach a renewal agreement,” said Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley.

“A factor in this decision has been the new shortened GAA season and its knock-on impact on the number of games Sky Sports wanted to broadcast.

“We came on board as official GAA broadcast partner in 2014 and since then, we have made significant investments in GAA – from grassroots initiatives and youth forums; to marketing initiatives and our sponsorship of the annual GAA Development Conference. During that time, our broadcast partnership also brought GAA to new and international audiences, driving growth in support.

“Over the past eight years, Sky Sports GAA raised the bar by delivering modern, alternative coverage and analysis of the GAA Championships, giving viewers greater choice.

“Our coverage was made possible by exceptionally talented and professional people, both in front of and behind the camera. I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their outstanding contributions.

“I would also like to thank Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, GAA Commercial Director, Peter McKenna, and the wider GAA team for their support, throughout our partnership. Both parties are committed to identifying potential future partnership opportunities.”