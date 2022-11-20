Membership : Access or Sign Up
Defending champions Slaughtneil book return to Ulster hurling decider

St Vincent’s were crowned Leinster senior camogie champions after a one-point win against Oulart-the-Ballagh.

13 minutes ago 372 Views 0 Comments
Slaughtneil's Se McGuigan takes on Tom Murray of Portaferry.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SLAUGHTNEIL’S BID FOR a fifth Ulster club hurling title in six seasons moved one step closer as the defending champions dispatched Portaferry of Down in Corrigan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Brian Cassidy and Jerome McGuigan laid the platform for a ruthless 19-point win.

The sides were level at 0-4 apiece after the opening 20 minutes, but it was Slaughtneil who gained the upper hand at that point to lead by five at the break, 0-10 and 0-5.

Cassidy’s goal in the 36th minute stretched that advantage out to 10 points, 1-12 to 0-5, and Portaferry couldn’t find a way to make a meaningful dent in that lead.

McGuigan struck with seven minutes to play to make it 2-19 to 0-10 as Slaughtneil eased back into another Ulster final where Dunloy of Antrim await in a fortnight’s time.

Elsewhere, St Vincent’s were crowned Leinster senior camogie champions after a one-point win against Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Niamh Hetherton’s first-half goal proved to be decisive as the Marino side held off Oulart’s late rally to clinch the title.

Ulster senior club hurling semi-final

  • Slaughtneil 2-24 Portaferry 0-11

Leinster senior club camogie final

  • St Vincent’s 1-9 Oulart-the-Ballagh 0-11

