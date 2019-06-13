This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bilic back in English football as he takes charge of Championship club

The former Croatian manager takes over at West Brom.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 2:04 PM
https://the42.ie/4680955
Bilic returns to English football after a stint with West Ham.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

SLAVEN BILIC HAS been appointed West Brom’s new head coach.

The Croatian, who was in charge of West Ham in the Premier League from 2015 to 2017, has signed a two-year deal with the Baggies.

West Brom missed out on promotion from the Championship after they lost on penalties to Aston Villa in the play-offs.

They sacked Darren Moore in March, with James Shan taking charge for the rest of the season.

“I’m delighted with this opportunity of course,” Bilic told West Brom’s official website.

“We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project, and they do not clash.

“They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn’t think twice once they had spoken to me.”

Bilic, 50, previously spent six years in charge of Croatia, who reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2008 under his leadership.

