Sligo frustrate Bohs who now need to win the Cup final to make it into Europe

BOHS WILL NEED to win the FAI Cup in order to secure European football next season, as they only managed a point against Sligo Rovers with Derry City beating Dundalk to finish fourth.

Bohs take on St. Patrick’s Athletic in the cup final, and a win there will get them into Europe with Derry missing out in that event.

Georgie Kelly scored his 21st goal of the season seconds after coming on the pitch, after Johnny Kenny rounded off a superb season to open the scoring on 16 minutes with a glorious goal.

The Dubliners came into tonight’s game still battling for fourth, hoping to put that discussion to bed before next weekend’s season closer against their Dublin rivals.

While Keith Long’s men had it all to play for tonight, the hosts could relax as third place was confirmed some weeks ago.

Nonetheless, Liam Buckley wanted his side to finish the season on a high.

It was the hosts who started brightest, with Lewis Banks’ curling effort saved well by James Talbot in the Bohs goals.

The Bohs netminder was called into action again minutes later, denying Kenny who sent his shot to the far post after the through ball from Adam McDonnell.

Rob Cornwall then spotted Ed McGinty way off his line after he came well out to make a clearance, but his long range effort was escorted with by Greg Bolger.

Johnny Kenny, who returned after scoring three goals in three games for the Republic of Ireland Under 19s, was causing all sorts of problems for the visitors in the early stages, and he gave his side the lead after 16 minutes.

A defence-splitting pass from Ryan DeVries made its way to the 18-year-old who took a number of touches before hitting the effort powerfully with his right foot, giving Talbot no chance in the Bohs goals.

Riverstown man Kenny was clearly enjoying himself, and his shot from outside the box moments later smacked the edge of the woodwork.

Promise Omochere and Dawson Devoy had half chances before the half-way mark, but Ed McGinty was rarely threatened in the home goals.

The visitors grew into the game after the re-start, and Stephen Mallon’s first contribution to the game saw him force a save from McGinty, with Omochere nodding Liam Burt’s cross over the bar moments later.

The sizeable travelling support thought their side was back on level terms on 71 minutes when Ross Tierney turned and released the effort with power, watching on in agony as it hit the crossbar.

There was frustration in the Bohs technical area on 76 when they felt that Niall Morahan fouled Mallon inside the Rovers box, but referee Graham Kelly did not see any foul.

The visitors’ tails were up, and they were deservedly back on level terms on 78 minutes.

Kelly, who was on the pitch mere seconds, got the final touch to poke the ball past McGinty with his first touch of the game following Mallon’s ball into the box.

Knowing that Derry City were leading against Dundalk, the Dubliners tried everything to try and find a late, late winner, but they could not get past McGinty in the Rovers goals.

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Shane Blaney, Robbie McCourt, Mark Byrne (Colm Horgan, 65), Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan, 70), Ryan DeVries (Walter Figueira, 75), Johnny Kenny (Seamas Keogh, 65), Andre Wright.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Rob Cornwall (Rory Feely, 88), Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin, Conor Levingston (Keith Buckley, 57), Tyreke Wilson (Georgie Kelly, 76), Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, Keith Ward (Stephen Mallon, 57), Promise Omochere, Liam Burt.

Referee: Graham Kelly.