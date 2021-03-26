Parkes and Gibson on target as Sligo Rovers rally from behind to defeat Waterford

Waterford FC 1

Sligo Rovers 2

STUNNING GOALS FROM Romeo Parkes and Jordan Gibson saw Sligo Rovers come from behind to beat Waterford FC 2-1 at a cold RSC on Friday night.

Cian Kavanagh had Waterford in front after five minutes but spectacular goals from Parkes and Gibson sealed the three points.

The visitors threatened first and Johnny Kenny tested home keeper Brian Murphy who was more than equal to the strike.

Adam O’Reilly saw his strike for Waterford FC deflected wide for a corner kick. Jamie Mascoll swung in the corner and striker Cian Kavanagh powered his header past McGinty to make it 1-0.

The visitors were almost level five minutes later, though; Johnny Kenny seeing his header come back off the bottom of the far post with Murphy scrambling.

The game ebbed and flowed and McGinty was forced to pull off a great double save as Waterford looked to double the lead. First, he saved well from Shane Griffin’s deflected strike from the edge of the area before a superb reflex save to deny Kavanagh’s follow up.

Walter Figueira had appeals for a penalty turned down on the half hour but it mattered little as the visitors levelled five minutes later. Jordan Gibson did the work down the right getting past Griffin and Mascoll before crossing for Romeo Parkes to volley an unstoppable 12-yard strike beyond Blues keeper Murphy.

Two minutes later, Liam Buckley’s side could have gone in front; Parkes was sent clear but Murphy made a great low save.

The visitors started the second half on the front-foot and Jordan Gibson saw his free kick saved three minutes in before he struck the winning goal.

Waterford defender Cameron Evans did well to stop the through ball but Figueira picked up and found Gibson on the right. He cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed strike into the top corner, with Murphy helpless, to make it 2-1.

Kevin Sheedy’s side looked to get level as James Waite curled his cross towards Kavanagh but Colm Horgan did well to clear.

Sligo Rovers don't do tap-ins. Having already set-up a cracker for their first goal, Jordan Gibson goes one better for their second. It's Waterford 1-2 Sligo Rovers. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/DeJu0XJPje — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 26, 2021

At the other end, Gibson’s inviting low cross was narrowly wide of Murphy’s goal before the home side started to look dangerous.

First, a brilliant Garry Buckley block stopped Kavanagh from testing McGinty, before the keeper got down well to save from Daryl Murphy’s header.

Much as the home side looked for a leveller, McGinty was untroubled as Liam Buckley’s side picked up their first three points of the new season.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, James Mascoll; Prince Mutswunguma (Daryl Murphy 63), Shane Griffin (Eric Molloy 67), Oscar Brennan, James Waite, Adam O’Reilly, Cian Kavanagh (John Martin 80).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colin Horgan, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie, McCourt; Jordan Gibson, Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan, Walter, Figueira (David Cawley 67), Johnny Kenny (Ryan De Vries 72), Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.