Supporters' group calls for anti-John Delaney protest at League of Ireland match

The Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust, the Dublin Supporters Club and Forza Rovers issued a statement today.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,241 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588170
Former FAI CEO John Delaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Former FAI CEO John Delaney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THREE SLIGO ROVERS supporter groups have asked fans at their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Dundalk tomorrow night to join in a chant calling for change at the top of the FAI.

The Bit O’ Red Supporters Trust, the Dublin Supporters Club and Forza Rovers issued a statement today requesting those in attendance at the Showgrounds to join forces in the 33rd minute of Friday night’s league fixture.

It follows yesterday’s Oireachtas hearing where members of the FAI were faced with a Dail committee.

The statement read: “As passionate League of Ireland and Sligo Rovers fans, we as a trio play the most active roles as supporter groups of Sligo Rovers.

“We watched yesterday’s FAI performance in the Oireachtas that showed contempt for the game and the volunteers that maintain our league. This was one more insult to those that want a transparent and fairly run governing body.

“We call on the board of the FAI and executive Vice President John Delaney to resign for a new start for Irish football.

“We fear that using tennis balls as a means of protest on Friday will see our club get fined and money we fundraise is too valuable and scarce to waste it on giving it back to the FAI.

“As such, we simply encourage you to attend our match on Friday night and keep pushing for a new start for Irish football by joining in a chant in the 33rd minute.”

