Shamrock Rovers come from two goals down to earn draw in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 2

Shamrock Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SHAMROCK ROVERS CAME from 2-0 down to rescue a draw against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

That draw leaves the Hoops nine points clear at the top of the table, while Sligo are five ahead of Cork City at the bottom.

Jad Hakiki scored twice in the first 25 minutes to leave the hosts in the driving seat, but Dan Cleary’s header before half-time brought the Hoops back into the tie.

Josh Honohan also produced in the air in the second-half to make it 2-2. The visitors pushed hard for a winner but had to make do with a point.

Sligo’s form has improved since the mid-season break, with John Russell’s side losing once in their four games since the return.

It means the Bit O’Red are off the bottom of the table, and with four new signings in the door, there’s a good mood around The Showgrounds.

Three of those new signings came into the team for this tie, with Patrick McClean, James McManus and Ryan O’Kane all coming in.

The Hoops have only lost four times this season, one of those was their previous visit to this venue when Sligo won 2-1.

Bradley’s side have no league for almost a month after tonight, and travelled to The Showgrounds aiming to restore their 11 point lead at the top to ensure their cushion remained while the chasing pack have games in hand to play.

The visitors started brightly, but it was the home side who were celebrating on nine minutes when Hakiki scored his first of the game.

Will Fitzgerald’s short corner was whipped in by Jake Doyle-Hayes, with Hakiki getting a head on it, nodding past Ed McGinty to make it 1-0.

A brilliant tackle from Lee Grace denied Wilson Waweru moments later as Sligo went in search of a second, and they were celebrating again on 24 minutes when Hakiki did brilliantly to shake off a number of Shamrock Rovers players, firing past McGinty for 2-0.

The league leaders responded well, to their credit, and were almost back in the game but for a super stop from Sam Sargeant to deny Graham Burke.

Bradley’s men did get a deserved goal on 33 minutes, after a sublime ball into the box from Danny Mandriou was nodded in by Cleary after Sligo had initially cleared the free-kick.

The second-half was very much dominated by the visitors, who got their well deserved equaliser shortly after the hour mark when Honohan headed past Sargeant following Dylan Watt’s superb cross.

They gave it everything to try and find a winner and complete their comeback in style, but had to make do with a point.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s All Island Cup quarter finals, back-to-back champions Galway United beat Shamrock Rovers 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Ceola Bergin and a Summer Lawless own goal. Bohemians won by the same scoreline away to Glentoran, while Shelbourne romped to a 6-0 win over Treaty United and one goal was enough for Wexford to get the better of Peamount United.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Conor Reynolds, Paddy McClean, Ollie Denham, Will Fitzgerald; James McManus (Seb Quirk 60), Jake Doyle-Hayes; Jad Hakiki; Owen Elding (Cian Kavanagh 85), Ryan O’Kane (Kyle McDonagh 91); Wilson Waweru (Francely Lomboto 60).

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary; Danny Grant, Josh Honohan (Maxim Kovalevskis 76); Matt Healy, Dylan Watts (Jack Byrne 63), Danny Mandroiu (Aaron McEneff 87); Rory Gaffney (John McGovern 76), Graham Burke (Michael Noonan 64).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.