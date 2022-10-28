Aidan Keena's penalty leaves St Pat's needing a favour to make Europe

SLIGO ROVERS 1

ST PAT’S 0

Jessica Farry reports

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC will be hoping Derry City win the FAI Cup to secure European football after their defeat to Sligo Rovers means they finish fourth.

Aidan Keena’s second half penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides in an open game.

John Russell is determined to see his side finish the season as strongly as possible, despite being out of the running for a European spot.

The Bit O’Red were unbeaten in their three previous games, holding Derry to a draw on Monday night.

St Pats, in fourth place, were just two points behind Dundalk with manager Tim Clancy hoping his side could reach third spot to ensure a European spot for themselves instead of hoping that Derry City win the FAI Cup.

Russell made two changes to his side from Monday night’s game. Colm Horgan came into the side in place of the injured Shane Blaney, while Greg Bolger came into the team in place of Robbie Burton.

Tim Clancy made three changes to his side that was beaten 4-1 by Shamrock Rovers on their last outing.

Goalkeeper David Odumosu made a first appearance of the season with Danny Rogers dropping to the bench, with Barry Cotter and Tom Grivosti returning to the starting 11. Mark Doyle dropped to the bench, while Anto Breslin was suspended.

In what was an open first half, the Inchicore side almost scored the opener with three minutes on the clock as Nando Pijnaker overhit his backpass to Richard Brush, with the veteran in goals taking a heavy touch under pressure from Eoin Doyle.

Doyle, who scored 20 goals in 34 games with Sligo in 2011, tried to squeeze it in past Brush but the angle was too tight.

Serge Atakayi picked out Chris Forrester with a fine pass on 39 minutes. The 29-year-old ran at the Rovers defence, and tried to tuck his shot past Brush but the effort lacked the power and pace it needed to make it to the back of the net, with Lewis Banks getting to it in time.

Atakayi forced a save from Brush before half-time, with the Bit O’Red creating a couple of half chances, although Odumosu was largely untroubled.

Crowd trouble at half-time between both sets of fans threatened to mar this encounter, but the home side ensured they gave their fans something to cheer about.

Aidan Keena was bundled over by Paddy Barrett in the box, a penalty that looked harsh, but the Mullingar man coolly smashed the roof of the net with his penalty to put his side ahead.

Pats pushed and pushed, and while Barry Cotter was causing trouble for the home side, Brush wasn’t to be beaten as the veteran showed his experience with a number of strong saves to keep hold of the clean sheet.

Pats now can’t catch Dundalk in third, and so will need the Candystripes to win the cup.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Colm Horgan, Lewis Banks, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk (Eanna Clancy 70); Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger (Robbie Burton 51); Frank Liivak, Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan 87); Aidan Keena.

St Patrick’s Athletic: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Paddy Barrett (Mark Doyle 68); Sam Curtis, Barry Cotter; Thijs Timmermans, Adam O’Reilly (Ben McCormack 77), Chris Forrester; Serge Atakayi (Billy King 63); Eoin Doyle.

Referee: John McLoughlin.