Sligo Rovers see off lackluster UCD at Belfield

UCD 0

Sligo Rovers 2

SLIGO ROVERS PICKED up a relatively straightforward three points when they disposed of a surprisingly-lethargic UCD at the Belfield Bowl in Friday night, with Adam McDonnell at the double.

John Russell’s side played some exhilarating football at times but they were accommodated by a strangely lackluster UCD side who did not play like a team trying to avoid automatic relegation from the Premier Division.

As it transpired, the result does not alter matters at the foot of the table as UCD’s rivals Finn Harps were also well beaten so the relegation roadshow now moves on to the next series of games.

The best chance of the opening period came in the 13th minute when Rovers worked the ball down the right flank and when the ball was crossed into the box, Aidan Keena had a free header that was tipped over the bar by Kian Moore.

Rovers did take the lead in the 19th minute when they availed of a loose pass on the halfway line and immediately fed the ball to Keena. He drove into the heart of the UCD defence before slipping the ball to McDonnell who then dinked the ball over Moore for a delightful goal.

The visitors played some excellent football after getting the opening goal and the Students’ were living off scraps for large portions of the first half and never got to test Richard Brush in the Rovers goal.

Rovers almost made in two in the 50th minute when Keena was put through for a one-on-one with Moore but the college keeper did very well to steal the ball off his foot as he was about to pull the trigger.

Their dominance did pay dividends in the 55th minute when another misplaced pass by the Students’ saw Rovers break at speed and the lightning quick McDonnell took the ball around Moore and slotted into an empty net.

Matters did not improve for UCD in the 73rd minute when head coach Andy Myler was red-carded by referee Oliver Moran for ongoing verbal intimidation of the fourth official.

Rovers could have further extended their lead in the closing stage with numerous chances falling to McDonnell, Liivak and Keena but some desperate defending by UCD left the final score line at 2-0.

UCD: Kian Moore; Jack Keaney, Evan Osam (Harry O Connor 67), Sam Todd, Alex Dunne (Johnny Haist 86), Dylan Duffy, Evan Caffrey, Dara Keane, Sean Brennan (Aaron Corish 67) Alex Nolan (Donal Higgins 52), Thomas Lonergan.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks 35), Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 83) Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk, Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow 83), Adam McDonnell, Will Fitzgerald, Robbie Burton (Seamus Keogh 88), Frank Liivak, Aidan Keena.

Referee: Oliver Moran