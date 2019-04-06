Two goals and two red cards in Sligo as Corcoran and Finnerty help Bohemians go second

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

BOHEMIANS HAVE MOVED into second place in the Premier Division table courtesy of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

The Gypsies sit one place behind their bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers with two games fewer played.

The Dubliners took the lead through James Finnerty after Ronan Murray’s red card, before Dinny Corcoran made it 2-0. Bohs were also reduced to ten in the second half when Rob Cornwall was given his marching orders.

Sligo Rovers came into this meeting with Keith Long’s Bohs on the back of three consecutive defeats, including Monday night’s EA Sports Cup second-round loss to Finn Harps.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bit O’Red were sitting second bottom in the table, as UCD leapfrogged them on Friday night thanks to their victory over Waterford, just goal difference separating the pair.

The Dubliners, on the other side, travelled to Sligo knowing that a victory would see them move ahead of both Derry and Dundalk thanks to their strong start to the season.

Sligo native Kevin Devaney offered up the first chance of the night when his long-range shot hit the side-netting.

Neither goalkeeper was particularly busy in the opening stages, but the hosts looked to have improved on their previous outings, while

the Gypsies took a while to get going.

The best chance of the opening half fell to Ronan Coughlan. Daryl Fordyce’s cross from the right fell perfectly for the former Cork man who drove it goalwards, but James Talbot in the Bohs goal did well to keep it out.

Despite being at opposite ends of the table, the two sides well matched in the opening stages, until Sligo were reduced to 10.

As referee Derek Tomney was about to award a free out to Bohs after a Murray dive, the former Dundalk playmaker threw the ball towards the referee in frustration, forcing Tomney to brandish a straight red card on 43 minutes.

Rovers knew they would be up against it after the re-start with only ten men, and it didn’t get any easier for Liam Buckley’s side as the visitors took the lead.

James Finnerty opened the scoring for the visitors (file pic). Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Keith Buckley’s ball from the right was guided into the back of the net thanks to an overhead kick from James Finnerty, giving Mitchell Beeney no chance in goal – one you will definitely want to see again.

Dinny Corcoran, once on the books in the Yeats County, almost extended his side’s lead just six minutes later, but an excellent save from Beeney cleared the danger.

The Bit O’Red went changed things up and went with three at the back in order to try and find that equaliser, and that change almost paid off when substitute Dante Leverock nodded wide from Regan Donelon’s corner, just millimetres wide of the target.

Any chance Sligo had was pretty much wiped out on 76 minutes when the Gypsies made it 2-0 as Corcoran tucked it past Beeney from close range.

But, there was hope for the hosts yet as the visitors were soon also down to ten men.

As Romeo Parkes burst forward he was wiped out by Rob Cornwall, with Tomney sending him for an early shower, reducing Bohs to 10.

With a free-kick in a nice position just outside the box, Sligo probably would have fancied their chances of halving the deficit, but the free hit the wall.

Devaney almost made it 3-0 against his hometown club as his spectacular effort smacked the crossbar, with the Calry man sending the follow-up well over the post.

Parkes should have pulled one back for his side when he got on the end of Kris Twardek’s cross, but he could not keep his effort on target.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Johnny Dunleavy (Kris Twardek, 77), John Mahon, Kyle Callan McFadden, Regan Donelon (Lewis Banks, 77); Jack Keaney, David Cawley, Daryl Fordyce (Dante Leverock, 55), Ronan Murray; Romeo Parkes, Ronan Coughlan.

Subs: Luke McNicholas, Sam Warde, Liam Kerrigan, Niall Morahan.

Bohemians: James Tobin; Derek Pender, Robert Cornwall, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy; Conor Livingstone,Daniel Grant (Ryan Graydon, 83), Keith Buckley, Kevin Devaney (Ali Reghba, 88); Keith Ward (Aaron Barry, 80), Dinny Corcoran.

Subs: Sean Bohan, Aaron Barry, Danny Mandrolu, Robbie McCourt, Sam Byrne, Ali Reghba.

Referee: Derek Tomney

