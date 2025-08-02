Shels bounce back from European defeat at Sligo's expense

Sligo Rovers 0

Shelbourne 2

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SHELBOURNE BOUNCED back from their European defeat to Qarabag, to extend their unbeaten league run to four games after a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

Ali Coote’s strike from distance had Joey O’Brien’s side ahead early in the second half, with Sean Boyd’s third goal of the season ensuring the three points.

Sligo finished the game with 10 men — goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was sent off for what the referee deemed to be handling the ball outside the box, although Sligo disagreed strongly.

Unbeaten in their last five league games, John Russell’s men could have moved level on points with Galway United in eighth if they were to pick up a win.

But the departures of Jake Doyle-Hayes and Francely Lomboto certainly weakened the Bit O’Red’s squad this week.

New signing Ciaron Harkin was named on the bench, with Russell losing left-back Sean Stewart to injury in the warm-up.

Shelbourne, fresh from a gruelling trip to Azerbaijan for their Champions League meeting with Qarabag, needed a win to keep the pressure on the top four.

Milan Mbeng made his first start for Joey O’Brien’s side, who were keen to keep their unbeaten run going in the league.

In what was a largely uneventful opening 45 in torrential rain, the half-time talking point was Cian Kavanagh’s miss after 10 minutes when the hosts should have taken the lead.

Will Fitzgerald’s floated free-kick was knocked on for the former St Pat’s striker, and just needed the slightest touch to divert it past Speel.

But Kavanagh couldn’t get to it, and Shels were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Two minutes into the second half, the visitors went ahead.

Coote received the ball in the middle of the pitch, shook off a couple of Sligo players and looked up before driving into the top corner with Sam Sargeant beaten in the Bit O’Red goals.

Paddy McClean couldn’t direct Owen Elding’s cross into the net early in the second half, as the home side tried to find a way past Speel.

It was game over after 77 minutes when Boyd added a second for Shels. John Martin picked out the 27-year-old striker unmarked in front of goal after Sligo failed to get the ball out from their defence.

And it was about to get worse for the home side, who lost Sargeant to a straight red card.

Referee Rob Harvey sent the goalkeeper off when he judged him to have handled the ball outside the box, but replays suggest the contact may have been on the line.

That result moves Shels to within three points of Drogheda in fourth, while Sligo remain second bottom and three points off Galway in eighth.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Conor Reynolds (Wilson Waweru, 67), Paddy McClean, Ollie Denham, Kyle McDonagh (John Mahon, 67), James McManus, Seb Quirk, Jad Hakiki, Owen Elding, Cian Kavanagh (Conor Walsh, 85), Will Fitzgerald.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel, Milan Mbeng (Sean Gannon, 68), Lewis Temple, Paddy Barrett, Kameron Ledwidge, Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney, James Norris (Sean Moore, 82), Ali Coote (John Martin, 68), Harry Wood (Ellis Chapman, 82), Mipo Odubeko (Sean Boyd, 59).

Referee: Rob Harvey

Attendance: 3,167