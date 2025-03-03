Sligo stun Shamrock Rovers to leave Hoops bottom of the table

JOHN MAHON scored the winner as Sligo Rovers picked up their first win of the season, beating Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at The Showgrounds on Monday night.

The Sligo Rovers captain slotted past his former team-mate Ed McGinty with 11 minutes to go, with his collectors’ item sealing an important win for John Russell’s men.

The only two sides without a win in the opening weeks went toe-to-toe at The Showgrounds on Monday night.

John Russell’s side have opened their season with three defeats in three games, conceding ten along the way.

Perhaps that statistic played a part in Russell’s decision to bring young goalkeeper Conor Walsh into the starting 11 with Sam Sargeant dropping to the bench.

The Hoops had played just two games before the trip to Sligo and picked up their first point on Friday night at Tolka Park away to the reigning champions.

Advertisement

In an open first 20 or so minutes, both sides were patient in their build-up with the visitors probably shading the possession.

In saying that, neither goalkeeper had a lot to do early on, with Walsh kept on his toes by successive Shamrock Rovers corners.

The hosts had the ball in the net after 32 minutes through Cian Kavanagh, but the former St Patrick’s Athletic striker had drifted offside when he nodded it in.

The home side were celebrating six minutes later, though, when they went ahead.

Jake Doyle-Hayes’ lofted free-kick caused problems in the Hoops’ defence. Gareth McElroy got a head to it, with Jad Hakiki almost bundling it over the line before falling to the ground.

The ball did fall to Reece Hutchinson, with the left-back striking it powerfully past his former team-mate Ed McGinty to put the hosts ahead.

19-year-old Walsh held onto Pico Lopes’ header from a corner just before half-time as the visitors tried to find an equaliser.

The introduction of Graham Burke in the second half added more firepower for the Hoops, with the former Preston man equalising on 68 minutes when he got on the end of a pass from Danny Grant before slotting under the legs of Walsh from an awkward angle.

The hosts survived a period of Shamrock Rovers dominance and found the winner on 79 minutes.

Will Fitzgerald’s free-kick was crossed back towards goal by Hutchinson, with Mahon on hand to get the vital touch that saw Sligo pick up their first points of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh; Harvey Lintott (Oskar Van Hattum 60), John Mahon, Gareth McElroy, Reece Hutchinson; Connor Malley (Ryan Manning 77), Jake Doyle-Hayes; Will Fitzgerald, Jad Hakiki (Ollie Denham 89), Owen Elding; Cian Kavanagh (Francely Lomboto 77).

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary, Cory O’Sullivan (Aaron McEneff 72); Josh Honohan, Danny Grant (Rory Gaffney 72); Matt Healy, Gary O’Neill (Graham Burke 66); Dylan Watts, Michael Noonan; Aaron Greene (Victor Ozhianvuna 60).

Referee: Rob Harvey.