Sligo's European adventure all but over after heavy defeat

IT WAS always going to be a tough ask, but Sligo Rovers’ incredible 2022 Europa Conference League qualifying campaign looks all but over as the Bit O’Red suffered a heavy defeat to a superior Viking side in Norway.

Rovers were 2-0 down at half-time in this third qualifying round first leg tie at Viking Stadion in Stavanger, but couldn’t contain their opponents who went on a a rampage in the second-half.

There was no doubt in the mind of John Russell that his side were once again up against it, this time taking on a Norwegian side who overcame Sparta Prague in their second-round qualifier.

But Rovers’ flawless performances against SPL side Motherwell would have given Viking some food for thought, and the hosts certainly were not taking the Bit O’Red lightly coming into this game.

The Rovers manager once again kept his faith in the same starting 11 that featured in both legs against Motherwell.

Star striker Aidan Keena started up top, a player that Viking have done their homework on.

Defender Shane Blaney, who scored that incredible free-kick at The Showgrounds last week, was also named in the starting team while Max Mata again was on the bench.

Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim made just one change to his side from last week’s late win over Sparta Prague, Harald Tangen came into the side which also featured tricky winger Zlatko Tripic.

Given Rovers’ dismal defeat to Wexford in the FAI Cup last Sunday, there were big demands on the Bit O’Red, as Russell wanted a response.

In truth, his side couldn’t have started the game in worse fashion, falling behind after just three minutes.

Tripic was looking threatening from the second this encounter started, and he showed why he’s so popular with the home fans as his tap-in on four minutes from Kevin Alexsander Kabran’s ball gave the hosts the perfect start.

It was a massive setback for Rovers, and that really set the tone for this game.

Another blow came on seven minutes as injury forced Adam McDonnell off the pitch, although Russell was able to call on Mata to take his place.

But things were about to get even worse. Moments later, Viking doubled their lead through Samuel Fridjonsson as Rovers struggled to get to grips with their opponents.

And even at 2-0 down, Russell’s game plan suffered another hit as defender Garry Buckley suffered a serious-looking injury and had to be replaced by Nando Pijnaker.

Despite being bombarded in the opening 45, the Bit O’Red actually started to look more like themselves as the half went on.

Patrik Gunnarsson had to make the save after nice build-up from Pijnaker and Mata before Keena’s long-range effort sailed just wide of the post.

Russell will have been pleased with how his side finished the first half, but that was as good as it was going to get.

Rovers, who had travelling support of around 60, were to suffer more misery in the second half.

Substitute Mai Traore made light work of Rovers’ defence on 53 minutes to make it 3-0, before a stunning effort from Niklas Sandberg curled into the net for 4-0, making this an impossible task for Rovers.

Edwin Austbo made it 5-0 with four minutes left, before David Cawley pulled one back for his side with a late penalty, although it will do little to soften the blow for Rovers.

They host Viking next Thursday at The Showgrounds, and will likely need a miracle to turn this around.

The game is already a sell-out, but after a difficult evening in Norway, the build-up and preparation for that match will be a little different as Rovers look to give a good account of themselves in the return leg.

Viking FK: Patrik Gunnarsson, Sondre Flem Bjorshol (Edwin Austbo, 77), David Brekalo, Viljar Vevatne, Kevin Aleksander Kabran (Niklas Sandberg, 46), Samuel Fridjonsson, Markus Solbakken, Harald Tangen (Kristoffer Lokberg, 61), Shayne Pattynama, Zlatko Tripic (Simen Kvia-Egeskog, 77), Daniel Karlsbakk (Mai Traore, 46).

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney, Garry Buckley (Nando Pijnaker, 22), Paddy Kirk, Karl O’Sullivan (Frank Liivak, 75), David Cawley, Adam McDonnell (Max Mata, 7), Niall Morahan, Will Fitzgerald, Aidan Keena (Greg Bolger, 75).

Referee: Radu Marian Petrescu (Romania)