Antrim's Jordan Brown draws three-time world champ Selby in Crucible first round

SNOOKER’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP will begin on Friday in the Crucible and today’s draw has pitted holder Judd Trump against Tom Ford in the opening round.
Antrim man Jordan Brown will face stiff opposition in his debut in the round of 32 as he is pitted against three-time winner Mark Selby.
Last year’s runner-up John Higgins is paired with Matthew Stevens. Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, despite flirting with retirement over recent years, will meet another player renowned for fast play, Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.
2020 Snooker World Championship First Round draw
Judd Trump v Tom Ford
Yan Bingtao v Elliott Slessor
Stephen Maguire v Martin Gould
Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton
John Higgins v Matthew Stevens
David Gilbert v Kurt Maflin
Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill
Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke
Mark Williams v Alan McManus
Stuart Bingham v Ashley Carty
Ding Junhui v Mark King
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Mark Selby v Jordan Browne
Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham
Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
