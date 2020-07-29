This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Antrim's Jordan Brown draws three-time world champ Selby in Crucible first round

Selby dominated the World Championships from 2014-2017. Reigning champ Judd Trump will face Tom Ford.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 859 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5162847
Last year's runner-Up John Higgins will meet Matthew Stevens in the opening round.
Image: Richard Sellers
Last year's runner-Up John Higgins will meet Matthew Stevens in the opening round.
Last year's runner-Up John Higgins will meet Matthew Stevens in the opening round.
Image: Richard Sellers

SNOOKER’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP will begin on Friday in the Crucible and today’s draw has pitted holder Judd Trump against Tom Ford in the opening round.

Antrim man Jordan Brown will face stiff opposition in his debut in the round of 32 as he is pitted against three-time winner Mark Selby.

Last year’s runner-up John Higgins is paired with Matthew Stevens. Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, despite flirting with retirement over recent years, will meet another player renowned for fast play, Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

2020 Snooker World Championship First Round draw

Judd Trump v Tom Ford

Yan Bingtao v Elliott Slessor

Stephen Maguire v Martin Gould

Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

John Higgins v Matthew Stevens

David Gilbert v Kurt Maflin

Jack Lisowski v Anthony McGill

Mark Allen v Jamie Clarke

Mark Williams v Alan McManus

Stuart Bingham v Ashley Carty

Ding Junhui v Mark King

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Mark Selby v Jordan Browne

Shaun Murphy v Noppon Saengkham

Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

