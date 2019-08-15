This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sol Campbell steps away from first managerial job after eight months in charge

The ex-England defender has departed League Two club Macclesfield Town by mutual agreement.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 1:07 PM
16 minutes ago 722 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4767141
Campbell was appointed at the end of November.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Campbell was appointed at the end of November.
Campbell was appointed at the end of November.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ARSENAL LEGEND SOL Campbell has severed ties with League Two outfit Macclesfield Town after just eight months in a first managerial post.

The former England international was handed the reins at Moss Rose in November 2018 and charged with the task of steering the club to safety.

He delivered on that remit, with Macclesfield hauled off the foot of the fourth tier table. Campbell has, however, waited until just two games into the 2019-20 campaign before severing ties with the Silkmen.

He told the club’s official website: “Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve which I am truly grateful for.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success.”

A statement from the club added: “Macclesfield Town can confirm that after eight months with the club and successfully leading us to League Two safety last season, we have mutually agreed to part ways with manager Sol Campbell.

This has been conducted in the most amicable of ways and there has been total transparency between the club and Sol regarding the challenges which face lower league clubs such as Macclesfield Town.

“We have a very competitive squad in place, as demonstrated by our opening games of the new season and this certainly bodes well for the future.

“Sol’s passion, drive and football knowledge will always be remembered at the Moss Rose with fondness and he has issued the following statement in light of the above .

“We will be making a further announcement on the appointment of a new coach as soon as possible.

“Finally, we would like to thank Sol for his time at the club — not only in helping us retain our League Two status, but also for installing a winning mentality which we now hope to build on.”

Macclesfield have collected one win and a defeat from their two games so far this season, with Campbell walking away having taken eight victories, 12 draws and 10 losses from his 30 matches at the helm.

The42 Team

