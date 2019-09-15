This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wildcard Pettersen seals thrilling Solheim Cup win for Europe

Pettersen, a new mother who had hardly played in two years, was a controversial selection.

By AFP Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,771 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4810844
Europe's Suzann Pettersen celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Europe's Suzann Pettersen celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
Europe's Suzann Pettersen celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EUROPE REGAINED THE Solheim Cup with a thrilling 14.5-13.5 victory over the United States  at Gleneagles with Norwegian wildcard Suzann Pettersen sinking the winning putt.

A controversial pick, Pettersen made a birdie on the 18th in the last match on the course to defeat Marina Alex one-up in a dramatic finale in the event’s closest-ever finish.

It was a first defeat for US Captain Juli Inkster — and it makes it three wins out of three in Scotland for Europe following on from Dalmahoy (1992) and Loch Lomond (2000).

“This is fantastic,” said Europe’s Scottish captain Catriona Matthew after their first victory since 2013.

“I knew the last few matches would be crucial.”

Pettersen, a new mother who had hardly played in two years, was a controversial wildcard selection.

“But I always had faith,” added Matthew.

“It is all still a blur,” said Pettersen.

“I knew it was close. But Catriona came up to me at the last and I said ‘is this why you picked me?’. This is just so fantastic for Europe.”

It was Europe’s sixth Solheim Cup win, with the USA 10-time champions.

Europe won three of the first four singles matches.

Carlota Ciganda claimed the 16th and 18th holes for a key victory over Danielle Kang in the top match and then Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier added two more points for the home team.

The USA responded with a win for Nelly Korda and it sparked a string of red points in the middle order. Brittany Altomare had the biggest win of the day, 5 and 4 over Jodi Ewart Shadoff, and Angel Yin and the older Korda sister, Jessica, added more points.

Charley Hull stopped the rot — although she did lose the last hole — with a halved match against Megan Khang, but Lizette Salas got the USA to within half a point of retaining the Cup with a one-hole victory over Anne van Dam.

But then came the sting in the US tail.

Anna Nordqvist comfortably won the final singles — 4 and 3 over Morgan Pressel — and that left the door open for Bronte Law (2 and 1 win over Ally McDonald) and Pettersen to become heroines and deliver the European dream.

For Law, it was an amazing debut. “I am so thrilled,” said England’s 24-year-old.

“I’ve always loved team golf. It’s not about me, it’s all about helping your mates. The atmosphere this week has been just amazing. I have loved every minute.”

 © AFP 2019 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie