US seize early 3-1 lead over Europe at Solheim Cup

TOP-RANKED NELLY Korda and second-ranked Lilia Vu each won foursomes matches and sparked the United States to a 3-1 lead over Europe after Friday’s morning session at the Solheim Cup.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is involved in the first of the evening matches at 5.05pm, pairing up with Georgia Hall against USA duo Korda and Megan Khang.

The Americans, who swept last year’s first foursomes session, dominated the back nine at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club to grab the lead entering four afternoon four-ball matches.

Holders Europe seek an unprecedented fourth consecutive trophy while the US women, who last won in 2017, try to end the drought and avoid losing twice in a row on home soil for the first time.

Korda and fellow American Allisen Corpuz won their last three holes to defeat Germany’s Esther Henseleit, the Paris Olympic runner-up, and England’s Charley Hull 3&2.

Korda and Corpuz, who won both foursomes matches together at Spain, became the first US duo to win three foursomes matches in a row.

“We just vibe really well,” Korda said. “When one of us didn’t hit it well we really relied on each other and we kept calm out there.

“I’ve got such a great partner, she comes up clutch every single time.”

Ninth-ranked Rose Zhang and US rookie Lauren Coughlin never trailed in beating France’s 10th-ranked Celine Boutier and Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela 3&2.

“We made some clutch putts coming in so that really helped the momentum,” Zhang said.

Also winning 3&2 were Vu and US rookie Sarah Schmelzel over Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Swede Linn Grant.

“We just got out great,” Vu said after they won three of the first four holes and never trailed.

Europe’s lone foursomes triumph saw Sweden’s Maja Stark and Dane Emily Pedersen win 2-up over Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho.

“We played great and we felt like we were playing the better golf,” Pedersen said. “We made a few mistakes.”

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 10-7 with one drawn but Europeans have lifted the hardware three times in a row in dramatic fashion, including as defending champions in last year’s 14-14 draw in Spain.

Zhang dubbed Korda and Corpuz “silent assassins” as they took command on the back nine.

Impressive Korda wedge shots set up birdies to win the seventh and eighth holes for a 2-up USA lead but Hull sank a 12-foot birdie putt to win the 10th and a four-footer to birdie the par-3 11th and level the match.

Henseleit and Corpuz both splashed their approaches into water on 14 but Corpuz sank a par putt to win the hole, Hull missed a short par putt to drop 15 and Corpuz made a four-foot birdie putt at 16 to seal victory.

“It’s exciting to go out there and put up that first point,” Corpuz said.

In match two, Valenzuela missed a 10-foot birdie putt to drop the 12th hole, Coughlin birdied 13 to for a 2-up USA lead and the Americans won 14 with a par to go 3-up before Zhang’s eight-foot par putt to tie 16 sealed a victory.

Stark and Pedersen won four of the first five holes to go 4-up before Ewing and Kupcho battled back. Ewing made a five-foot birdie putt at 14 and a tap-in par at 15 to trim the US lead to one but couldn’t level matters.

Thousands of spectators missed the start due to bus issues, the LPGA saying in a statement they “deeply apologize to all fans affected” and promising “significant changes to our transportation system” this weekend with foursomes and four-ball matches on Saturday and 12 final singles matches on Sunday.

– © AFP 2024