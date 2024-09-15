USA end 7-year drought to win Solheim Cup

SECOND-RANKED Lilia Vu captured the deciding half-point and the United States defeated Europe on Sunday to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017.

Vu birdied to win the 17th hole and made a tap-in birdie to take 18 and tie Swiss rookie Albane Valenzuela, giving the Americans 14.5 points to clinch victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club with final matches still on the course.

Europe had threatened a comeback as France’s Celine Boutier edged Lexi Thompson 1-up and Ireland’s Leona Maguire defeated Ally Ewing 4&3.

“This is a dream of mine and so happy that I was able to do that,” Vu said after dropping her approach inches from the hole to set up her winning putt. “It meant the world.”

The Americans, who lead the all-time rivalry 11-7 with one draw, began Sunday’s 12 concluding singles matches with a 10-6 advantage, needing only four wins and a draw to reclaim the Cup.

Europe failed to match the greatest last-day Solheim comeback, needing to capture eight singles matches on US soil for the first time, and missed the chance to take the trophy for an unprecedented fourth consecutive time.

World number one Nelly Korda, a six-time LPGA winner this year, was on her first Solheim Cup winner.

“It has been a dream come true,” Korda said. “It has been such an amazing week. We all bonded really well.”

England’s Charley Hull downed Korda 6&4 and England’s Georgia Hall beat Alison Lee 4&3 early.

But the Americans answered as Megan Khang routed Dane Emily Pedersen 6&5, Allisen Corpuz beat Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist 4&3 and Rose Zhang downed Spain’s Carlota Ciganda 6&4.

And the US hosts took the final points they needed on the first ties of the week with Andrea Lee finishing level with Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Lauren Coughlin drawing with Sweden’s Maja Stark, setting the stage for Vu’s clinching half-point.

– © AFP 2024