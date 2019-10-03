This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer blasts ref over penalty call in AZ stalemate

Man United played out a 0-0 Europa League draw away to AZ.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,953 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4836592
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Marcus Rashford clearly should have been awarded a penalty during the 0-0 Europa League draw against AZ.

In a game of few chances at the Cars Jeans Stadion, United substitute Rashford went to ground under a clumsy challenge from Stijn Wuytens during the closing stages.

After the match, Solskjaer bemoaned a familiar theme of a sapping week – recalling how claims for handball in the box against Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac similarly fell on deaf ears during Monday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

“It’s a penalty 101 times out of a 100,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“How many times this season have we not got penalties? Against Arsenal that would be 2-0, tonight would have been 1-0.

“It would have topped off a very good performance away from home against a very good team. We’ve come here and should have won.”

United goalkeeper David de Gea repelled their Eredivisie opponents with a couple of sharp saves and reported Rashford was convinced he should have been awarded a spot kick.

“From my position it’s really difficult to see that,” he said.

“We asked Marcus and he said 100 per cent it’s a penalty.

“I didn’t see well from my position but it’s probably a penalty.”

As it was, United did not manage a shot on target during the contest, but they have four points from two outings in the Europa League and Solskjaer was keen to focus on the positives.

One of those was an assured full debut from 19-year-old left-back Brandon Williams.

“Top class. You don’t see a better full debut from a full-back anywhere,” Solskjaer added.

“The boy is just going to improve and improve.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie