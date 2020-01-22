This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I never put myself before the team' - Solskjaer responds to criticism over Rashford injury

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright hit out at the Norwegian earlier this week.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 12:39 AM
1 hour ago 682 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4974782
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Jon Super
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Image: Jon Super

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly defended himself against claims he put himself first with his ill-fated decision to play Marcus Rashford against Wolves in the FA Cup.

The United and England striker could be out for three months after suffering a back injury in last week’s third-round match, which United won 1-0.

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright said this week that Solskjaer, under intense pressure to improve the club’s fortunes, prioritised his own needs over those of his player.

United are in fifth place in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the Champions League qualification spots.

But the Norwegian boss insisted that Rashford was fit enough to play in the 1-0 win for United, in which the 22-year-old substitute lasted just 16 minutes.

“I never put myself before the team,” Solskjaer said on Tuesday. “I always put the team and the club before anything else.

“Marcus has had minor discomfort in his back since the Burnley game, two weeks before this game (Wolves).

“We’ve had scans, we’ve monitored him, there was no injury there, just complaints.”

Solskjaer, whose team host Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, said he had spoken to Rashford in the build-up to the match.

“I had a conversation with him two days before and told him I was going to rest him,” he said. “He felt fine and was very adamant that if needed, he could do at least half an hour as we wanted to go through in the cup.

“That shows you Marcus’s attitude.”

Solskjaer said he did not regret throwing his star striker into the fray.

“That is part of what you do for Man Utd,” he said. “Every time you play, you put your body on the line.

“I’ve suffered some injuries for the club and that is what you are proud to do when you are a Man Utd player.”

Solskjaer’s biggest headache now is how to cope without his leading scorer and talisman as he battles to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

United’s attack looked weak without him in the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday and Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are the only striking options for the Burnley game.

“That is the million-dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic,” Solskjaer said.

“Someone has got to step up. If we find something in the transfer market, that might be one solution.

“But the best solution is the players stepping up and making sure they are ready and taking the chance.”

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie