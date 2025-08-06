Son completes move to Los Angeles in MLS record deal, Müller joins Vancouver Whitecaps

SON HEUNG-MIN HAS officially ended his 10-year stay at Tottenham and signed for Los Angeles FC in a record Major League Soccer transfer.

It was revealed on Saturday that Son would leave Spurs following 173 goals in 454 appearances and months after he captained the club to Europa League glory.

After an agreement between Tottenham and LAFC was struck for a deal in excess of £20million [€22.92m], the 33-year-old arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday and a day later he has finalised his transfer, which is the highest fee paid by an MLS club for a player.

Son joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen. After a tough debut campaign the South Korea captain went on to become one of the club’s best ever players and made himself a Premier League great in the process.

Alongside old partner in crime Harry Kane, Son holds the record for the most goal involvements by a duo in the Premier League, with the pair assisting each other on a record 47 occasions in the competition.

The Chuncheon-born attacker also won the league’s Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season after scoring 23 times and he sits 17th in the list of all-time scorers in the division with 127 goals.

Under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Son’s consistent displays helped turn Tottenham into genuine title contenders but silverware continued to allude them after a second-placed finish in 2017 was followed by a Champions League runner-up spot two years later.

Whilst various members of Pochettino’s team left not long after the Argentinian’s winter departure in 2019, Son stayed to work under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte before he was tasked with leading a new era by Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou named Son as his captain in the wake of Kane’s high-profile switch to Bayern Munich and Hugo Lloris’ departure from the first team and after a roller coaster two seasons under the Australian, they achieved the holy grail together on 21 May.

Son was consigned to a place on the bench in Bilbao for the Europa League final against Manchester United following an injury-affected campaign, but was introduced to make his final competitive appearance for Spurs to help them win 1-0 and end a 17-year wait for silverware.

It etched Son’s name into the history books as he became only the fourth captain in Spurs’ history to lift a European trophy after Danny Blanchflower, Alan Mullery and Steve Perryman.

The popular South Korean now departs for LAFC on a two-year deal, where he will renew acquaintances with Lloris and move to Los Angeles, which boasts one of the largest Korean populations in the world, ahead of next summer’s World Cup in the United States.

Thomas Müller (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Müller has also moved to the MLS, signing for Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 35-year-old has signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the Canadian club said.

Müller announced earlier this year that he would be departing from Bayern Munich – his home for 25 years. His tenure included 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” Müller said in a statement. “I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win.

“I’ve had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sorensen, and now I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs.”

Müller arrives at a Whitecaps team currently second in the Western Conference, one point behind leaders San Diego but with one match in hand.

“He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team,” Whitecaps chief executive Schuster said in a statement.

“Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership — a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver.”

Restricted mainly to a substitute’s role in the 2024-25 campaign, Müller made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

He retired from international duty in 2024, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

He finished his international career with 131 caps, scoring 45 goals.

- With reporting from – © AFP 2025