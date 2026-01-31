Son of Keith Wood proud as he becomes third-generation Munster player

TEENAGER TOM Wood said it was a proud moment for himself and his family when he came off the bench to make his Munster debut against Glasgow Warriors.

The 19-year-old became a third-generation Munster player, following in the footsteps of his father, Keith, and grandfather, Gordon, in representing the province.

A product of Ballina-Killaloe RFC and St Munchin’s College, who now plays with Garryowen, Wood was due to go back into camp with the Irish U20 squad when he got the call last Saturday morning that head coach Clayton McMillan might need after JJ Hanrahan picked up a hamstring injury, which will sideline him for a few weeks.

“Yeah, it was a bit of a shock. I got the phone call on Saturday morning that I wasn’t going into camp this week and I’d be staying back in Munster.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d actually be in the 23 until about Wednesday, so it was a nervous week,” said Wood, who will be 20 in two weeks.

Wood impressed when introduced early in the second half as Munster were chasing a 28-5 deficit, and while a couple of kicks went astray in the windy conditions, the out-half did well, playing a key role in setting up the bonus point try for Diarmuid Kilgallen in a comeback which eventually came up short in a 31-22 loss.

“It’s a shame not to get the result, but yeah, really happy to get out there and finally make my debut. It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I will put the 20s hat back on now and look to France next week,” added Wood, who is set to feature for Andrew Browne’s side when they open their U20 Six Nations campaign against France in Perpignan next weekend.

Wood was cheered on by family and friends in Scotstoun on Friday, including a group from St Munchin’s who were over to see Celtic defeat Utrecht 4-2 in the Europa League at Parkhead on Thursday night and stayed on for the rugby match.

“Yeah, a few of the Munchin’s lads were at the Celtic game last night, so they booked the tickets late to this, so it was really cool to see them,’ added Wood, whose older brother Gordon is also in the Munster academy with him.