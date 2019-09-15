This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks scotch Sonny Bill injury rumours

Social media in New Zealand has been abuzz with reports that the centre was heading home.

By AFP Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 11:06 AM
37 minutes ago 1,547 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810432
Williams arriving with the All Blacks in Japan this week.
Image: ç≤ì°óDé˜
Williams arriving with the All Blacks in Japan this week.
Williams arriving with the All Blacks in Japan this week.
Image: ç≤ì°óDé˜

NEW ZEALANDS ASSISTANT coach today quashed rumours that star centre Sonny Bill Williams had suffered a World Cup-threatening injury, declaring him fit for selection for the All Blacks’ crunch opener against South Africa.

Social media in New Zealand has been abuzz with reports that Williams was heading home, which would have been the second injury blow for the defending champions after losing flanker Luke Jacobson.

But Ian Foster denied the reports.

“Is he going home? No. Is he available for selection based on his progression last week, then I think the answer is yes. He’s trained really well,” he said.

Foster stressed that no one had been called up from New Zealand because “there are no people needed”.

He insisted that nothing but victory was acceptable in New Zealand’s marquee Pool B match against the Springboks.

“It doesn’t mean you’ve finished if you don’t get the result, of course it doesn’t. It’s a tournament. But that’s not the way we’re thinking,” Foster told reporters.

“We’re thinking this is an outstanding opportunity to go out there and test ourselves straightaway in this championship.”

Meanwhile, playmaker Beauden Barrett revealed the All Blacks had been focusing on playing with a wet ball in training, as torrential rain is forecast at the weekend when the key games get under way.

He said he expects to get pelted with high balls if he plays at fullback and has been preparing intensively.

The All Blacks star said he was equally happy to occupy the fullback or fly half position and was relishing the higher profile he now enjoys in world rugby.

Barrett’s role was mainly confined to an impact sub utility back at the last World Cup and he hopes to take on more responsibility this time.

“Four years later, I’m older, more experienced, with a little bit more responsibility on my shoulders,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s a challenge I really enjoy.”

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie