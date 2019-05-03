This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Irish Grand Slam winner lands coaching role with newly-promoted Welsh outfit

Sophie Spence has been appointed the forwards coach with Penclawdd RFC.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 3 May 2019, 7:26 PM
36 minutes ago 1,034 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4619246
Sophie Spence will be linking up with Penclawdd RFC.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sophie Spence will be linking up with Penclawdd RFC.
Sophie Spence will be linking up with Penclawdd RFC.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND STAR Sophie Spence has been appointed as a forwards coach with Welsh rugby side Penclawdd RFC.

The Grand Slam winner, who retired from international rugby in 2017, has linked up with the men’s first team.

“Excited to meet the challenge next season moving into Division 1,” Spence wrote on Twitter about her new role.

Penclawdd will be playing in the League 1 West division of the Welsh Rugby union next season, having secured promotion at the end of April.

They were crowned Division 2 West champions after finishing top of the table with 88 points.

Spence called time on her Ireland career in 2017 shortly after the second row was omitted from Adam Griggs’ Six Nations squad.

She made her international debut in 2012 and played an instrumental role in Ireland’s run to a Six Nations Grand Slam success in 2013.

The following year, Spence was part of an Ireland squad that secured a historic victory over the Black Ferns on the way to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup. She also helped the side to another Six Nations championship title in 2015.

Spence runs her own academy in Ireland where she coaches young girls across the country. Her move to Penclawdd represents a new chapter in her coaching career.

Spence Source: Penclawdd RFC Twitter Page.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

