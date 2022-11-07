Jenkins included in strong South Africa A team to face Munster

FORMER MUNSTER LOCK Jason Jenkins and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit have been included in a strong South Africa A team to face the province on Thursday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork [KO 7.3pm, Virgin Media].

Jenkins moved from Munster to Leinster during the summer, while du Toit was with the southern province on a short-term contract during the 2016/17 season.

The powerful prop captains a South Africa A side that includes 11 full Springboks.

Experienced Bulls out-half Johan Goosen is in the number 10 shirt outside scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, who played in the 2019 World Cup final.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi and centre Cornal Hendriks have also played for the Boks, while the uncapped South Africa A backs are an exciting crop. Centre Henco van Wyk has been superb for the Lions this season, left wing Leolin Zas is a URC winner with the Stormers, and right wing Suleiman Hartzenberg is a rising star.

It’s an all-international front row of Ntuthuko Mchunu, Joseph Dweba, and du Toit, while Jenkins partners Ruan Nortje in the second row. Jean-Luc du Preez, Elrigh Louw, and Phepsi Buthelezi make up a powerful back row selection.

There are another three Springboks on the bench in Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notsh, and Grant Williams.

SA Rugby director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus, the former Munster boss, was originally due to join the South Africa A team in Cork but he has instead flown to France with the Springboks ahead of this weekend’s Test match.

South Africa A:

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Suleiman Hartzenberg

13. Henco van Wyk

12. Cornal Hendricks

11. Leolin Zas

10. Johan Goosen

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Thomas du Toit (captain)

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Jean-Luc du Preez

Replacements: