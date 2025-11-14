South Africa overcome Ireland in entertaining U20 international

Ireland 22

South Africa 32

Stephen Barry reports from Virgin Media Park, Cork

THREE MAUL TRIES and a tap-and-go trick play saw South Africa overcome Ireland in an U20 international which delivered entertainment despite the constant rain.

The hosts earned their share of scrum penalties from the world champions, as Connacht’s Seán Walsh, Diarmaid O’Connell, and Johnny O’Sullivan claimed tries, but the Baby Boks’ power was enough to see them through.

Even when Ireland closed within seven points, Vusi Moyo tagged on a penalty for the insurance score.

Playing into a strong wind, Ireland faced up to the challenge of South Africa-dominated possession and territory from the first whistle. However, when the South African counter-ruck forced a penalty, Moyo stepped up to split the posts from distance.

The Irish back-three of Noah Byrne, Charlie Molony, and Daniel Ryan showed some impressive handling and counterattacking under pressure.

When Moloney’s line break forced a penalty, Tom Wood nailed the lengthy kick into the wind to level. The fly-half would exit for a head-injury assessment before the break.

Within two minutes, South Africa got the breakthrough try. It was their first time getting maul momentum as Siphosethu Mnebelele regained his feet at the base to bash his way over the line. Moyo’s conversion made it 10-3.

The first half offered one try, but the second brought six.

Ireland were level in the 43rd minute. From a scrum penalty, they kicked to the corner, and Fitzpatrick offloaded for replacement fly-half Conor O’Shaughnessy to release Walsh to score. O’Shaughnessy’s conversion tied the scores.

Ireland’s Sean Walsh celebrates scoring a try. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

At the other end, Ireland stopped one South African maul, but the second charged over with Mahle Sithole the scorer. Moyo missed to leave the score at 15-10.

His next penalty was held up in the wind, but an Irish error handed them a line-out. When Michael O’Sullivan dragged down the advancing maul, Caulier had no hesitation in awarding the penalty try and sin-binning O’Sullivan.

The 14 men responded in style. The electric Byrne deshed down the left wing and once Ireland were given the penalty advantage, O’Connell found a gap to dive across. O’Shaughnessy’s conversion missed, but a yellow card for Tom Barnard left the teams at 14-a-side.

Despite Ireland regaining their 15th man first, the numerically disadvantaged South Africans got the next try. Sithole backheeled a tap-and-go to a teammate before Phiwayinkosi ‘Rambo’ Kubheka barged over off the second phase. Moyo’s conversion extended their cushion to 29-15.

South Africa's Luan Giliomee kicks. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Out of the blue, Johnny O’Sullivan brought Ireland back into the game. He charged down Dylan Miller to touch down and O’Shaughnessy’s conversion made it a seven-point game.

However, Ireland coughed up an offside penalty, which Moyo knocked over.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Seán Walsh (Connacht), Diarmaid O’Connell, Johnny O’Sullivan

Cons: Conor O’Shaughnessy 2

Pen: Tom Wood

South Africa scorers:

Tries: Siphosethu Mnebelele, Mahle Sithole, penalty try, Phiwayinkosi ‘Rambo’ Kubheka

Cons: Vusi Moyo 2

Pens: Vusi Moyo 2

IRELAND: Noah Byrne; Charlie Molony (Rob Carney 72), Johnny O’Sullivan, Seán Walsh (Connacht), Daniel Ryan; Tom Wood (Conor O’Shaughnessy 40, HIA), Christopher Barrett (Fergus Callington 66); Max Doyle (Christian Foley 63), Lee Fitzpatrick (Rian Handley 63), Sami Bishti (capt) (Blake McClean 63); Donnacha McGuire, Dylan McNeice (Seán Walsh (Leinster) 63); Joe Finn, Arthur Ashmore (Michael O’Sullivan 10), Diarmaid O’Connell.

SOUTH AFRICA: Dylan Miller; Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Brooklyn Newman 76), Janco Purchase, Pieter van der Merwe, Lindsey Jansen (Akahluwa Boqwana 68); Vusi Moyo, Luan Giliomee; Oliver Reid (Phiwayinkosi ‘Rambo’ Kubheka 50), Siphosethu Mnebelele (Mahle Sithole h-t), Danie Kruger (Ulrich van der Merwe 50); Heinrich Theron (Tom Barnard 55), JD Hattingh; Junior Rasima (KB Maake 62), Riley Norton (capt), Vuyo Gwiji (Liam van Wyk 68).

Referee: Julien Caulier (France).