RG Snyman celebrates scoring a try. Alamy Stock Photo
South Africa smash New Zealand in Rugby Championship

The Springboks avenged last week’s loss in Auckland.
10.17am, 13 Sep 2025
South Africa 43

New Zealand 10

A DOMINANT SOUTH Africa inflicted a record defeat on New Zealand on Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.

The Springboks avenged last week’s 24-17 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland in momentous style, leaving the home side badly humbled and the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.

South Africa scored six tries to one, with two by wing Cheslin Kolbe, to answer critics who had suggested the world champions were past their peak.

They were physically dominant from the outset, closing down the All Blacks with some brutal defence, while having a clear edge in both the scrums and lineouts.

The visitors grew stronger as the match wore on, winning the second half 36-0 as the hosts’ defence crumbled badly over the final quarter.

It eclipsed New Zealand’s previous biggest defeat — 35-7 to South Africa at Twickenham in 2023 — and will raise questions about the progress made under coach Scott Robertson.

All four teams now have identical 2-2 win-loss records in the Rugby Championship with Australia, who earlier lost 28-26 to Argentina in Sydney, one bonus point ahead of the Springboks and All Blacks.

South Africa dominated much of the first half yet trailed 10-7 at the interval, having botched several try-scoring chances.

All Blacks wing Leroy Carter celebrated his debut by bagging the opening try, finishing off a spectacular team attack in which the visitors’ defence was stretched on both sides before it cracked.

It was a rare bright moment for the home side, before Kolbe levelled the score with an intercept and 70-metre dash to the tryline.

Damian McKenzie’s penalty put New Zealand three points up at half-time, but the visitors struck back with Kolbe’s second try just after the break to lead for the first time.

A dominant Springboks scrum was followed by a 40-metre break from captain Siya Kolisi before Andre Esterhuizen’s brilliant cut-out pass found Kolbe in space.

Damian Willemse crossed from a stolen lineout to put South Africa in control at 24-10 entering the final quarter.

The visitors then ran amok with tries to Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Esterhuizen.

The late try to Esterhuizen summed up South Africa’s dominance, with the big replacement back leaving tired defenders in his wake in a triumphant run to the line.

The fifth and penultimate round of the Rugby Championship in two weeks’ time will see New Zealand host Australia in Auckland and South Africa home to Argentina in Durban.

