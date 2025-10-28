ZACHARY PORTHEN WILL make his South Africa debut against Japan at Wembley on Saturday after being named in the starting side by coach Rassie Erasmus.
The 21-year-old tighthead prop, a former Junior Springbok captain, has been called into the side after impressing in a handful of games for the Cape Town-based Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.
He will be surrounded by experienced players for world champions South Africa’s opening Autumn Nations Series international, packing down alongside hooker with Malcolm Marx and fellow prop Ox Nche.
Erasmus has retained 16 of the 23 involved in the Springboks’ 29-27 win over Argentina at Twickenham earlier in October that secured a second straight Rugby Championship title.
World Cup winners Kurt-Lee Arendse, Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager return after missing the final rounds of the Rugby Championship.
Arendse is on the wing, with Mostert in a back row also featuring South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and Jasper Wiese. De Jager starts at lock alongside Leinster’s RG Snyman.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, one of the breakout stars of the Rugby Championship, remains at out-half, with Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.
Cheslin Kolbe has been switched to full-back from his usual wing position, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel forming a midfield combination that indicates the Springboks will look to play a running game against Japan.
Japan arrive in London following an agonising 19-15 loss to coach Eddie Jones’s native Australia in Tokyo last weekend.
After the Japan match, record four-time world champions South Africa face France in Paris, Italy in Turin, Ireland in Dublin and Wales in Cardiff on successive Saturdays.
Uncapped Stormers prop catches Rassie's eye ahead of Springboks' clash with Japan
South Africa (v Japan)
15. Cheslin Kolbe
14. Ethan Hooker
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
9. Cobus Reinach
1. Ox Nche
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Zachary Porthen
4. RG Snyman
5. Lood de Jager
6. Siya Kolisi (capt)
7. Franco Mostert
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Johan Grobbelaar
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Wilco Louw
19. Ruan Nortje
20. Andre Esterhuizen
21. Kwagga Smith
22. Grant Williams
23. Manie Libbok
