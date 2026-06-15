Ireland women to play first-ever Test series in South Africa in October

IRELAND WOMEN WILL play a first-ever Test series in South Africa in October as part of the WXV Global Series.

The fixtures will take place on 24 and 31 October at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium. The 24 October Test will mark the first time that the teams have met in 20 years.

Ireland and South Africa have met only once before, with Ireland winning that fixture 37-0 in Edmonton at the 2006 World Cup.

Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin said of October’s fixtures: “It is hard to believe we have never played in a Test series, something that also reminds us on how important it was for the Springbok Women to break into the top tier of the women’s world game.

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“To have Ireland come to our shores after their recent solid performances in the World Cup and Women’s Six Nations, where they finished third, will demand some special performances from our team.

“They are ranked fifth in the world and those are the teams we need to compete against as we start building towards the next World Cup in 2029.”