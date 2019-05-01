Southampton attacker called up as O'Brien completes squad for U17 Euros in Parrott's absence

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Cian Roche Wednesday 1 May 2019, 10:44 PM
Ireland's U17 squad.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

COLIN O’BRIEN HAS completed his Ireland U17 squad ahead of Friday’s European Championships opener against Greece after calling up Southampton’s Roland Idowu.

Troy Parrott’s injury means he’ll miss this summer’s finals, hosted across Ireland, and scuppers O’Brien’s plans.

The 16-year-old Tottenham midfielder was stretchered off after a hefty challenge whilst lining out for the club’s U23 team on Monday.

The management team had been waiting on the fitness of Parrott, but the teenager will not be risked for this summer’s tournament.

“Due to medical advice the Dubliner will not be part of this year’s tournament,” the FAI said this evening in a statement.

“Idowu will now link up with a squad working hard to make the most of home advantage as they begin their task of making it out of Group A by firstly taking on Greece, before the focus turns to Czech Republic and Belgium next week.”

Troy Parrott has been ruled out of the U17 European Championships. Source: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Ireland U17 Fixtures

  • Friday, 3 May: Ireland v Greece, Tallaght Stadium, [KO 7pm]
  • Monday, 6 May: Ireland v Czech Republic, RSC Waterford [KO 7pm]
  • Thursday, 9 May: Ireland v Belgium, Tallaght Stadium, [KO 7pm]

