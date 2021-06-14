Spain draw blank with Sweden in Euro 2020 opener

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, challenges with Spain's Pau Torres during the Group E match.

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, challenges with Spain's Pau Torres during the Group E match.

SPAIN BEGAN THEIR Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday after their tournament preparations were badly affected by Covid-19.

Alexander Isak struck the post in the first half for Sweden while Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s best chance as both countries had to settle for a point in their opening Group E match.

mw/jc

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!