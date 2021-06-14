BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Spain draw blank with Sweden in Euro 2020 opener

Spain dominated the game but couldn’t hit the net.

By AFP Monday 14 Jun 2021, 10:19 PM
5 minutes ago 75 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466904
Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, challenges with Spain's Pau Torres during the Group E match.
Image: Thanassis Stavrakis
Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, challenges with Spain's Pau Torres during the Group E match.
Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, challenges with Spain's Pau Torres during the Group E match.
Image: Thanassis Stavrakis

SPAIN BEGAN THEIR Euro 2020 campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Sweden in Seville on Monday after their tournament preparations were badly affected by Covid-19.

Alexander Isak struck the post in the first half for Sweden while Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s best chance as both countries had to settle for a point in their opening Group E match.

mw/jc

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie