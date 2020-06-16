This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish amateur wrestler given four-year ban for doping violation

The athlete failed her doping control test in November and the four-year ban is place since December.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views 1 Comment
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SPORT IRELAND AND the Irish Amateur Wrestling Association today announced a four-year ban for an athlete over a doping violation.

Amateur wrestler Lisa Farrelly failed a doping control test after the Irish Open event on 2 November last year; testing positive for stanozolol, methylhexaneamine and dimenthylpentylamin.

Farrelly did not attend the anti-doping disciplinary hearing. The published decision on the sanction notes that, as a result, “the panel had no opportunity to assess the athlete or hear her explanations of the events giving rise to the charge made against her, or any mitigating matters or defences she might have wished to put before the panel.”

Her ban commenced as of 4 December 2019.

