Irish amateur wrestler given four-year ban for doping violation

SPORT IRELAND AND the Irish Amateur Wrestling Association today announced a four-year ban for an athlete over a doping violation.

Amateur wrestler Lisa Farrelly failed a doping control test after the Irish Open event on 2 November last year; testing positive for stanozolol, methylhexaneamine and dimenthylpentylamin.

Farrelly did not attend the anti-doping disciplinary hearing. The published decision on the sanction notes that, as a result, “the panel had no opportunity to assess the athlete or hear her explanations of the events giving rise to the charge made against her, or any mitigating matters or defences she might have wished to put before the panel.”

Her ban commenced as of 4 December 2019.