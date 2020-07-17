Sport Ireland say rescue deal depends on FAI implementing rule changes

Sport Ireland chairman, Kieran Mulvey, says reform is needed before funds are released to the FAI.

THE FAI HAVE been told in the bluntest possible terms by Sport Ireland, the body that oversees state spending in Irish sport, that the association will not receive any public funds until they complete their process of reform.

After reaching a bail-out agreement in January with former Sports Minister, Shane Ross, the FAI’s new leadership were tasked with introducing a series of governance changes.

The main points include increasing the number of independent directors on their board from four to six and introducing a ruling which insists on administrators who have served 10 years on the FAI Council standing down.

Last week, Government Ministers Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary wrote to the FAI to say they were supportive of Ross’ memorandum terms.

Now Sport Ireland have echoed Martin and Calleary’s opinion.

What this essentially means is that unless the FAI reforms itself, they won’t receive state funding. However, for reform to be passed, 75 per cent of attendees at an FAI EGM have to approve the Government’s demands.

Certainly the Board of Sport Ireland have made it clear to them what needs to be done, saying today that the FAI have to complete the relevant rule and constitutional changes before any funding is released.

Their statement today read: “The Board of Sport Ireland welcomed both Ministers’ clear and unambiguous confirmation that the new Government has no intention of entering into any discussions with the FAI or other stakeholders on the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in January 2020 by then Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport (Deputy Shane Ross) on behalf of the Government of Ireland.”

Sport Ireland Chairman Kieran Mulvey stated: “The FAI were weeks away from insolvency at the start of this year.

“In late January 2020, the future of Irish football was secured when the Government, UEFA and Bank of Ireland agreed a vital funding arrangement to save the FAI. This multi-stakeholder recovery plan hinges on the FAI delivering absolutely essential governance reforms in the coming weeks.

The progress made by the FAI in recent months is welcome and must be safeguarded and built on. There can be no return to the well-publicised financial and governance crisis.”

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy added: “Sport Ireland has not paid out any of the €5.8m grant funding to the FAI in 2020 to date. Furthermore, no funding is scheduled to be paid in advance of the FAI’s EGM.

“To avail of the funding support, the FAI is aware of the need to make the essential amendments to its rules and constitution in line with its commitments in the MOU. These changes are also required as a pre-requisite to the FAI applying to Sport Ireland for any portion of the additional €70 million of new Government funding to support the sports sector through the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is important that we look forward to a re-invigoration of Irish football and a time when funding can be restored to support the vital work at community level and developing the game at all levels.”