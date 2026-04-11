England defeat Ireland in front of record-breaking Twickenham crowd

England 33

Ireland 12

IRELAND OPENED THEIR Six Nations campaign with a somewhat expected defeat to England, the world champion Red Roses coming out on top in front of a tournament record crowd of 77,120 at Twickenham.

Given England’s superior quality — they haven’t lost a game in over three years — this was always going to be an exercise in damage limitation. Could Ireland show an ability to close the quality gap?

If minded to use the scoreboard as a measure, Ireland lost this fixture by 44 points last year. Saturday’s 21-point margin away from home ensured that Scott Bemand’s side avoided the heavy shellacking of years gone by.

After being nilled in a sloppy, error-strewn first half, Ireland scored twice late in the second half to add some gloss to the scoreline. Anna McGann and Erin King both came up with strong finishes close to the line to respond to England’s five scores, three coming before half-time.

It took the Red Roses just seven minutes to open their account, Amy Cokayne getting on the end of a rolling maul.

All three of England’s first-half scores originated from that set-piece.

Sarah Bern found the first of her two scores as England hammered away at the line following another maul that made ground. Her second came on the half-hour mark, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald carrying down the short side before offloading to the prop after another strong maul.

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Ireland looked a side shorn of top-quality domestic rugby for its entire squad in the six-month gap following the World Cup quarter-final. Handling errors killed multiple attacks. Both set-pieces were creaking, England stealing a trio of lineouts while Ellena Perry — perhaps somewhat harshly — coughed up a few scrum penalties.

A further defensive error, Eve Higgins caught narrow in midfield to allow a line break off a scrum, should have been punished right on half-time. Fortunately for Ireland, Ellie Kildunn dropped the ball over the line.

England’s quest for a bonus point was only delayed by the error. Albeit turnovers from Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald and Ruth Campbell showed better defensive resolve after the break.

On 55 minutes, the inevitable fourth try came — Jess Breach winning the ball to a hack through after Stacey Flood’s kick was blocked.

Ireland did respond, their own maul opening up just a sliver of space for McGann to power over before King dove over a ruck to add a second.

In between, Kildunne somewhat made up for her error, coasting past Flood on the counter to bring England past the 30-point mark.

In a way, both sides got what they needed out of this. England earned their bonus point while Ireland avoided the true hammering that would have dented confidence ahead of next week’s date with Italy, a side coming off a much heavier round one defeat to France.

England scorers:

Tries - Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern (two), Jess Breach, Ellie Kildunne.

Conversions - Helena Rowland (4/5).

Ireland scorers:

Tries - Anna McGann, Erin King.

Conversions - Dannah O’Brien (1/2).

England: Ellie Kildunne; Jess Breach, Megan Jones (captures), Helena Rowland, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald; Holly Aitchison (Zoe Harrison, 50), Lucy Parker (Natasha Hunt, 50; Emma Sing, 63); Kelsey Clifford (Mackenzie Carson, 50), Amy Cokayne (Connie Powell, 68), Sarah Bern (Maud Muir, 50); Morwenna Talling (Haineala Lutui, 43), Lilli Ives Campion; Maddie Feaunati (Abbi Burton, 8-21 HIA and 68), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews (capt).

Ireland: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons (Anna McGann, 59), Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins *Nancy McGillivray, 49), Vicky Elmes Kinan; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane (Katie Whelan, 68); El Perry (Niamh O’Dowd, 49), Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Neve Jones, 59), Linda Djougang (Eilís Cahill, 68); Dorothy Wall (Ruth Campbell, 49), Fiona Tuite; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (capt), Aoife Wafer (Grace Moore, 61).