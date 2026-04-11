I Am Maximus storms to famous second win in the Grand National

I AM MAXIMUS became the first horse since Red Rum 49 years ago to regain his Grand National crown after he won a thrilling race at Aintree.
Second last year, Paul Townend came from way off the leader at the last to guide home the 2024 winner to a memorable success to also emulate Red Rum, who in 1974 became the first top weight to prevail in the world’s greatest steeplechase.
🏆 I Am Maximus REGAINS the Randox Grand National! 🏆
Willie Mullins is the first trainer to win three successive Nationals since his fellow Irishman Vincent O’Brien (1953-55) in what was also a record-equalling fourth triumph in the race for the 69-year-old.
It was also a record fourth success for owner JP McManus, who had three of the first four home, with Iroko second and Johnnywho fourth.
Victory had looked unlikely when I Am Maximus made a mistake a few fences out and he had a huge amount of ground to make up on Jordans, who had kicked clear and led over the last.
However, Townend and I Am Maximus found another gear as the gallant Jordans tired and he powered past to win.
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Iroko, fourth last year, edged Jordans near the line with Johnnywho hampered by riderless horses fourth.
“It was a good call from JP, I’d been going down the Gold Cup route with him, but he said to stay in Aintree with him as he felt he was well handicapped. Paul just executed it so well,” said Mullins afterwards.
“It is (hard to win off top-weight), but maybe the modern-day National is changing and we’re looking at it a bit differently.
“It’s the race we aspire (to win). It’s the race you want to win and be a part of – just to have a runner is a tremendous sensation.
“He is just a superstar – nothing fazes him. He comes out, does what he has to do and wins Nationals.”
Earlier, Home By The Lee followed up his Stayers’ Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant display in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.
Joseph O’Brien’s 11-year-old was a shock 33-1 winner at Prestbury Park, but was much shorter in the betting at 5-1 to complete a double last achieved by Sire du Berlais in 2023.
Given an enterprising ride by J J Slevin, Home By The Lee was asked to stride on during the second circuit of the three-mile Grade One and although some of the leading names were stacked up waiting to make their challenge entering the home straight, one by one they wilted as the veteran galloped to a seven-length success.
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I Am Maximus storms to famous second win in the Grand National
LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
I AM MAXIMUS became the first horse since Red Rum 49 years ago to regain his Grand National crown after he won a thrilling race at Aintree.
Second last year, Paul Townend came from way off the leader at the last to guide home the 2024 winner to a memorable success to also emulate Red Rum, who in 1974 became the first top weight to prevail in the world’s greatest steeplechase.
Willie Mullins is the first trainer to win three successive Nationals since his fellow Irishman Vincent O’Brien (1953-55) in what was also a record-equalling fourth triumph in the race for the 69-year-old.
It was also a record fourth success for owner JP McManus, who had three of the first four home, with Iroko second and Johnnywho fourth.
Victory had looked unlikely when I Am Maximus made a mistake a few fences out and he had a huge amount of ground to make up on Jordans, who had kicked clear and led over the last.
However, Townend and I Am Maximus found another gear as the gallant Jordans tired and he powered past to win.
Iroko, fourth last year, edged Jordans near the line with Johnnywho hampered by riderless horses fourth.
“It was a good call from JP, I’d been going down the Gold Cup route with him, but he said to stay in Aintree with him as he felt he was well handicapped. Paul just executed it so well,” said Mullins afterwards.
“It is (hard to win off top-weight), but maybe the modern-day National is changing and we’re looking at it a bit differently.
“It’s the race we aspire (to win). It’s the race you want to win and be a part of – just to have a runner is a tremendous sensation.
“He is just a superstar – nothing fazes him. He comes out, does what he has to do and wins Nationals.”
Earlier, Home By The Lee followed up his Stayers’ Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant display in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.
Joseph O’Brien’s 11-year-old was a shock 33-1 winner at Prestbury Park, but was much shorter in the betting at 5-1 to complete a double last achieved by Sire du Berlais in 2023.
Given an enterprising ride by J J Slevin, Home By The Lee was asked to stride on during the second circuit of the three-mile Grade One and although some of the leading names were stacked up waiting to make their challenge entering the home straight, one by one they wilted as the veteran galloped to a seven-length success.
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