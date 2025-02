Who have Manchester United been drawn against in the Europa League last 16? Alamy Olympiacos Lyon

AZ Alkmaar Real Sociedad

What club is Leinster out-half Ross Byrne set to join next season? INPHO Exeter Harlequins

Gloucester Bath

'I think it's wrong what's going on' - What was Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé talking about this week? INPHO The new two-pointer rule in Gaelic football How AFL clubs are signing Kerry players

The GAA championship structure The scheduling of U21 games

Who won last weekend's Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines? Alamy Ludvig Aberg Patrick Cantlay

Scottie Scheffler Maverick McNealy

How many goals did Paris Saint-Germain score in the Champions League against Brest this week? Alamy 5 3

9 7

Name Dublin's match-winner with the late point in Tralee against Kerry last Saturday night? INPHO Ciarán Kilkenny Luke Breathnach

Lorcan O'Dell Sean Bugler

Which of these countries will Ireland NOT play in this year's Autumn Internationals? INPHO South Africa Australia

Argentina New Zealand

Who scored the only goal in Bohemians' win over Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium last Sunday? INPHO Ross Tierney Connor Parsons

Lys Mousset Dawson Devoy

Can you name who is in temporary charge for Wales for tomorrow's Six Nations game against Ireland? INPHO Mike Forshaw T. Rhys Thomas

Adam Jones Matt Sherratt