Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

It's a big weekend of sporting action.

NEW YEAR, NEW lockdown but thankfully there’s plenty of live sport on TV this weekend to keep us all entertained.

While there’s no GAA action on the cards, there is plenty of rugby, soccer, golf, snooker, NBA, NFL and horse racing to keep you occupied over the next few days.

Arsenal v Newcastle United and Man Utd v Watford are the pick of the FA Cup 3rd Round ties on Saturday, while Leinster meet Ulster tonight.

And it’s Wild Card weekend in the NFL Playoffs, with six games on the cards.

Check out the full listings below…

Friday

7.30pm: German giants Bayern Munich face Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on BT Sport 3.

7.35pm: Leinster take on rivals Ulster in the Pro14 over on eir Sport 1.

7.45pm: Watch Liverpool battle Aston Villa in the FA Cup 3rd Round on BT Sport 1, while Wolves v Crystal Palace is available on BT Sport Extra 2.

7.45pm: In the English Premiership, Bath’s tie against Wasps is televised on BT Sport 2.

11pm: Golf fans can watch the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sky Sports Golf until 3am.

Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Tournament of Champions. Source: Matt York

11.15pm: There’s cricket as Australia clash with India in Day 3 of the 3rd Test on BT Sport 2.

Saturday

1am: Sky Sports Arena has overnight NBA action between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

12pm: Up to 10 FA Cup 3rd Round ties are available on BT Sport Extra from noon, which in chronological order are: Boreham Wood v Millwall, Everton v Rotherham Utd, Luton Town v Reading, Norwich City v Coventry City, Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (all 12pm), Blackpool v West Brom, Bristol Rovers v Sheffield Utd, Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth (all 3pm), Southampton v Shrewsbury Town (8pm).

12.15pm: Chorley take on Derby County in the FA Cup 3rd Round over on BT Sport 1.

1pm: You can watch as many as four games on La Liga TV, beginning from 1pm, which in chronological order are: Sevilla v Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (3.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (5.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (8pm).

Messi is in action with Barcelona. Source: Alvaro Barrientos

1pm: Pro14 action is available to watch on eir Sport 1 from 1pm, which features: Zebre v Edinburgh, Cardiff Blues v Scarlets (3pm) and Dragons v Ospreys (5.15pm).

1pm: There’s horse racing from Kempton to take in on ITV4 which includes the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

4.30pm: More rugby is aired on BT Sport 2 as Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears clash in the English Premiership.

5.30pm: The English Championship sees Ipswich Town face Swindon Town on Sky Sports Football.

5.30pm: BT Sport 1 has the Bundesliga showdown between RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund.

5.30pm: Arsenal face Newcastle United in the FA Cup 3rd Round on BBC 1.

6.05pm: It’s Wild Card Round weekend in the NFL, with three games taking place on Saturday night: Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks (9.40pm), Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington FC (1.15am).

Russell Wilson's Seahawks are in NFL Playoff action. Source: Rick Scuteri

7.35pm: Connacht face Munster in the Pro14 on TG4 and eir Sport 1.

7.45pm: AC Milan meet Torino in the Serie A on Premier Sports 2 and FreeSports.

8pm: PSG clash with Brest in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2.

8pm: Manchester United open their FA Cup campaign against Watford on BT Sport 1.

8pm: NBA action from Philadelphia sees the Denver Nuggets face the 76ers on Sky Sports Arena.

9pm: Sky Sports Golf has the second round of the Tournament of Champions from Hawaii.

11.15pm: Australia meet India in Day 4 of the 3rd Test on BT Sport 2.

Sunday

11.30am: Premier Sports 1 have three Serie A games, starting with AS Roma v Inter Milan at 11.3oam, before Parma meet Lazio at 2pm and Fiorentina v Cagliari at 5pm.

1pm: La Liga TV have three more games from 1pm: Levante v Eibar, Cádiz v Alavés (3.15pm), Elche v Getafe (5.30pm).

1pm: The Masters in snooker kicks-off from London over on BBC 2 (1pm-4.45pm) and Eurosport 1 (12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm)

1.30pm: Watch Leeds Utd take on Crawley Town in the FA Cup 3rd Round on BBC 1.

1.30pm: Manchester City meet Birmingham City in the FA Cup 3rd Round on eir Sport 1.

3pm: There’s more English Premiership action between Harlequins v London Irish on BT Sport 1.

London Irish face Harlequins. Source: PA

3pm: Aberdeen host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football.

5pm: Tottenham Hotspur travel to face minnows Marine in the FA Cup 3rd Round on BBC 1.

6.05pm: Day 2 of Wild Card Round action in the NFL sees a further three games taking place on Sunday night: Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints (9.40pm), Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers (1.15am).

7.45pm: Newport County meet Brighton in the FA Cup 3rd Round on BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Juventus face Sassuolo in the Serie A on Premier Sports 2.

9pm: Day 3 of the Tournament of Champions golf tournament from Hawaii begins on Sky Sports Golf.

9pm: The NBA action sees the Bulls v Clippers and Lakers v Rockets on Sky Sports Arena.

11.15pm: BT Sport 2 hosts the Day 5 meeting of Australia and India in the 3rd Test.

