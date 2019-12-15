This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,856 Views 1 Comment
Sunset on day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Perth on Friday

cricket-test-aus-nz Source: AAP/PA Images

All-Ireland winning boss Jim Gavin with his father Jimmy at the RTÉ Sports awards

jim-gavin-with-his-father-jimmy Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Vladimir Nikitin and Michael Conlan after their fight at Madison Square Garden

vladimir-nikitin-and-michael-conlan-after-the-fight Source: Emily Harney/INPHO

Leicester City’s star striker Jamie Vardy kicks out at a microphone during their clash with Norwich City

leicester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league-king-power-stadium Source: Nick Potts

Australia’s men’s team pursuit outfit competes to win gold at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane

cycling-track-world-cup Source: AAP/PA Images

Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy in action against Tipperary in Nenagh today

clare-goalkeeper-andrew-fahy-takes-a-puc-out Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sean Maitland gets over the line for Saracens despite the best efforts of Munster player CJ Stander

sean-maitland-scores-a-try-despite-the-efforts-of-cj-stander Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Galatasaray’s fans light flares during their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain

paris-saint-germain-v-galatasaray-champions-league-dn Source: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM

Exeter’s Dave Ewers, Nic White and Jonny Hill leave the field during a hailstorm against Sale

dave-ewers-nic-white-and-jonny-hill-leave-the-field-during-a-hailstorm Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gardo De Juilley ridden by Paddy Brennan during the day two of the international meeting at Cheltenham

the-international-day-two-cheltenham-racecourse Source: David Davies

