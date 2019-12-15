It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Sunset on day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Perth on Friday
All-Ireland winning boss Jim Gavin with his father Jimmy at the RTÉ Sports awards
Vladimir Nikitin and Michael Conlan after their fight at Madison Square Garden
Leicester City’s star striker Jamie Vardy kicks out at a microphone during their clash with Norwich City
Australia’s men’s team pursuit outfit competes to win gold at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Brisbane
Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy in action against Tipperary in Nenagh today
Sean Maitland gets over the line for Saracens despite the best efforts of Munster player CJ Stander
Galatasaray’s fans light flares during their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain
Exeter’s Dave Ewers, Nic White and Jonny Hill leave the field during a hailstorm against Sale
Gardo De Juilley ridden by Paddy Brennan during the day two of the international meeting at Cheltenham
